Buy Photo Michigan forward Will Lockwood, right, celebrates a goal against Michigan Tech at the 2018 Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Wolverines captain Will Lockwood signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Lockwood, a Bloomfield Hills native, was second in goals (nine), assists (14) and points (23) in 33 games at the University of Michigan this year. In four seasons, Lockwood had 85 points (37+48=85) in 115 games.

"Will is a hard-working, two-way winger with natural scoring ability," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "He’s willing to get in on the forecheck, he’s physical and will hit. He’s a guy we see as a top-nine forward, at worst a fourth-line energy guy.”

Michigan forward Will Lockwood, left, scores a goal against Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw at the 2019 Great Lakes Invitational at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The 5'11", 172-pound forward was originally drafted 64th overall by Vancouver in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

On the international stage, Lockwood helped Team USA earn bronze medals at the IIHF world junior championships (2018) and the U-18 men's world championship (2016).