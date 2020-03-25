Detroit — Red Wings fans are going to have to wait a little longer to learn who the organization is drafting.

And when, where, and debating the prospects at the NHL combine.

That’s because the NHL announced Wednesday the postponements of the Scouting Combine — originally scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo — as well as the NHL Entry Draft, scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal.

Also, the NHL announced the postponement of the NHL Awards Show scheduled for June 18 in Las Vegas.

All of the postponements were due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Wings, with the worst record in the NHL at the time the league announced it is pausing the season, would normally have the best chance (18.5%) of landing the top draft pick in the lottery.

But speculation is growing that the NHL is thinking of tweaking the lottery, with a variety of plans being considered.

The NHL is also actively attempting to resume its regular season, which was paused March 12 because of coronavirus.

The location, time and format of the lottery and entry draft will be announced when plans are finalized.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan