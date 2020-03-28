NTDP graduate Trevor Zegras signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo: Rena Laverty, For USA Hockey National Team Development Program)

Former NTDP standout Trevor Zegras is in hockey limbo like everyone else, but he is hoping that signing with the Anaheim Ducks will serve as motivation until he can get back on the ice.

“The past week has been pretty much sitting and waiting,” Zegras said during a conference call after inking a three-year deal. “It is almost bittersweet because there is nothing I can do right now, but it will keep me excited for quite some time.”

Zegras was the ninth overall pick in last year’s NHL draft. Bypassed by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman with the sixth overall pick, his contract could be worth $5.325 million dollars according to capfriendly.com.

His yearly base salary is $832,500 with a $92,500 bonus each season for a cap hit of $925,000 per year. His performance bonuses are $850,000 for a possible $1,775,000 per year. His minor league salary would be $70,000 per year.

Zegras had 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 games as a freshman at Boston University. He was tied for second among NCAA freshmen in assists and tied for third in points (36) and points per game (1.09).

Anaheim Ducks first-round draft choice Trevor Zegras had 26 goals and 61 assists in 60 games with the National Team Development Program in Plymouth last year. (Photo: Jonathan Hayward, Associated Press)

Zegras has versatility as a center or wing. He said the main thing he worked on this past season was improving his speed so he could do a better job of separating from players during rushes.

“We are happy to get this contract done and start Trevor’s professional career,” Ducks executive vice president and GM Bob Murray said.

“He’s got quite a bit of work ahead of him, but we know he’s got the talent and intelligence to be an impact NHL player.”

Zegras, who had 26 goals and 61 assists in 60 games with the National Team Development Program in Plymouth last year, was on the United States team at this year’s World Junior Championship. He was only the second player since 2004 to have nine primary assists in a single tournament.

The Bedford, New York, native also tied for the fourth-most assists by a U.S. player during a World Junior Championship.

Zegras said he hasn’t discussed with Murray the possibility of making his debut if the regular season resumes. The NHL season was put on hold March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of Zegras' senior teammates at Boston University also signed pro contracts.

Patrick Curry signed a two-year contract with the Grand Rapid Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings.

Curry, who was named the 2019-20 Hockey East Best Defensive Forward last week, finished his career as a Terrier with 79 points on 39 goals and 40 assists in 141 games.

He led this year’s squad in goals with 19, which tied him for second among Hockey East players.

Patrick Harper signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators, who had selected him in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He finished the year ranked 15th in the nation in points per game (1.16), totaling 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists in 32 games.

The 37 points ranked second on the team and matched a career high from his freshman season.