Detroit Honeybaked center Max Namestnikov was selected third overall by the Sarnia Sting in the OHL draft, which got underway on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The 5-foot-7, 165 pound native of Wolverine Lake had 53 goals and 75 assists for 128 points in 59 games this year.

Namestnikov is the younger brother of Colorado Avalanche forward Vladislav Namestnikov, who has 83 career goals in 425 games.

The first pick overall was Toronto Canadiens defenseman Ty Nelson to the North Bay Battalion. Canadiens center Pano Fimis was selected second by the Niagara IceDogs.

The 2020 draft is expected to be a record-breaking draft for players from Michigan-based teams. Four local teams (Honeybaked, Compuware, Oakland Grizzlies, Little Caesars) were ranked among the top 10 teams in the country this year.

Three other players from Michigan were selected in the first round: Honeybaked defenseman Spencer Sova (8th, Erie Otters), Compuware center Ryan Abraham (14, Windsor Spitfires) and Compuware winger Gavin Hayes (16, Flint Firebirds).

The record for most local players taken is 32 from last year's draft.

2020 OHL Priority Draft

Here's the list of local players taken in today's draft.

First round

3. Max Namestnikov, C, Honeybaked, Sarnia Sting

8. Spencer Sova, D, Honeybaked, Erie Otters

14. Ryan Abraham, C, Compuware, Windsor Spitfires

16. Gavin Hayes, RW, Compuware, Flint Firebirds

Third round

59. Thomas Budnick, D, Honeybaked, Kingston Frontenacs

65. Cutter Gauthier, LW, Compuware, Kitchener Rangers

69. Hunter Brzustewicz, D, Oakland Jr. Grizzlies, Barrie Colts

Michigan connection

Players selected from Michigan-based teams in the past 10 OHL Priority Selections.

2019: 32

2018: 21

2017: 17

2016: 22

2015: 22

2014: 16

2013: 20

2012: 12

2011: 19

2010: 23