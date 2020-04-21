Gerard Gallant, a former Steve Yzerman linemate and a possible coaching candidate in Detroit if Jeff Blashill isn't retained this year, was fired from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season. (Associated Press) (Photo: Alex Brandon, Associated Press)

Former Red Wing Gerard Gallant interviewed for the New Jersey Devils' coaching position last week, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Gallant, a former Steve Yzerman linemate and a possible coaching candidate in Detroit if Jeff Blashill isn't retained this year, was fired from the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this season.

Alain Nasreddine is the interim coach of the Devils and one of the candidates being considered by interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald, according to LeBrun.

LeBrun also confirmed that the NHL draft may be held in June before the potential resumption of the season.

"Yes, it's being considered," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.