Detroit – Jimmy Howard is donating $50,000 worth of N95 masks to the Detroit Medical Center.

The Red Wings goaltender is purchasing the masks to protect healthcare workers who are fighting the battle against COVID-19.

Jimmy Howard (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“These healthcare workers are fighting the battle of their lives, on behalf of all of us,” said Howard. "They are heroes, and we’ve all got to do what we can to support them and thank them for their tireless work right now and in the weeks to come.”

The Jimmy Howard Foundation has helped Metro Detroit families since 2005.

Earlier this month, Wings forward Dylan Larkin and his father Kevin collected 50,000 vinyl powder-free and nitrile gloves, half going to to the Detroit Medical Center and the other half to St. Joseph Mercy Health System.

