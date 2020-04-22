Detroit – Maybe, just maybe, there might be some Red Wings hockey to watch this summer.

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada and Sportsnet, the NHL is discussing a potential July return in four centralized cities – one in each of the four divisions – with an aim to conclude the regular season.

The NHL paused its season March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Wings had 11 games left on their schedule, with most teams in that range, as well.

The four cities would be areas where COVID-19 has been relatively controlled, and any restrictions in those cities would allow hockey to be played.

Edmonton, Raleigh, N.C., and St. Paul, Minn., are three cities that reportedly would fit the criteria. None of the three, though, are in the Wings’ Atlantic Division.

Fans aren’t likely to attend the games – if this plan gets off the ground – and it’s unclear whether teams would only play within their division.

There is no potential time-frame for how long this regular-season conclusion would take.

This blueprint has replaced the idea of a neutral-site pod location, an idea the NHL felt didn’t work because of logistical problems, including accommodating many teams.

Also, any proposed plan, such as this one, would have to be agreed to with the NHL Players Association.

