Detroit – Anthony Mantha and Madison Bowey are going to test their video game skills.

They will represent the Detroit Red Wings as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge, which will feature all 31 teams.

Over the course of the next four weeks, starting April 30, each team will be represented by one or two players and will go head-to-head against another team.

Weekly matchups, storylines and broadcast details will be revealed at the beginning of each week.

The NHL Foundation and Electronic Arts will donate a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Other players taking part include Farmington Hills native Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), Tyler Johnson (Tampa Bay), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa) and Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary).

