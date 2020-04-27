Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill was named to Ferris State Athletics Hall of Fame 2020 class, it was announced Monday.

Jeff Blashill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Blashill was a goaltender for the Bulldogs from 1994-98, earning the team’s Rookie of the Year award in 1994-95. He made the CCHA All-Academic Team in 1996-97 and earned the Ferris State President's Award for three straight years for having the hockey team's highest grade-point average. Blashill played 78 games for the Bulldogs and earned 27 career victories.

Blashill also began his coaching career with the Bulldogs as an assistant for three seasons (1999-02) under head coach Bob Daniels.

The 2020 class will be inducted during a ceremony in the fall; details will be announced later.

