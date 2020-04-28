Sweden's Mathias Brome, left, battles Finland's Ville Pokka at Hovet Arena in Stockholm last year. (Photo: Jonas Ekstromer, AP)

The Detroit Red Wings signed Swedish free agent forward Mathias Brome to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

Brome, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound left winger with Orebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League, led his team in scoring this year and finished sixth overall in the league with 17 goals and 43 points in 52 games.

In 2018-19, Brome scored 15 goals with 35 points in 52 games with Mora IK.

The Vancouver Canucks were also interested in signing the 25-year-old Brome, who went undrafted in the NHL after scoring a combined 40 goals in 155 games during three seasons with Mora IK.