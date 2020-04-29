Swedish goaltender Victor Brattstrom signed a two-year entry level deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Detroit Red Wings signed goaltenders Victor Brattstrom and Pat Nagle on Wednesday.

Brattstrom, a sixth-round draft choice in 2018, ranked second in the Swedish Allsvenskan this year with a 2.13 goals against average with Timra IK.

The 23-year-old Brattstrom, who signed a two-year entry level deal, also ranked sixth in the league with a .914 save percentage, helping the club to a third-place finish with a 33-12 record.

In 60 career appearances in the Allsvenskan, Brattstrom has a 43-17 record, 2.10 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts, alongside a 2.81 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in 23 career SHL games.

Goaltender Pat Nagle signed a one-year contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the top minor-league affiliate of the Red Wings. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Nagle, 32, re-signed a one-year contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the top minor-league affiliate of the Red Wings.

The Bloomfield Hills native established AHL career highs this season with nine wins (9-8-1 record), a 2.32 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

He also appeared in 15 contests with the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye, registering a 9-4-2 ledger, a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

A nine-year pro who signed a two-year free agent contract when Steve Yzerman was the general manager in Tampa Bay in 2011, Nagle has suited up in 328 regular season ECHL games and ranks fifth in league history with 191 wins.