Detroit — There still is not much is known regarding the 2020 NHL Draft.

When it’ll be, how it’ll be done, where, and even how the draft lottery will be instituted (though the Red Wings hope it’s the latest version the NHL put out).

But likely top pick Alexis Lafrenière isn’t concerned. He’s excited about finally getting to play in the NHL.

“It’s going to be pretty different,” said Lafrenière to Wayne Gretzky, during the latest episode of Hockey at Home, which premiered Wednesday on a variety of networks and websites. “But it’s still really fun to get drafted and be with your family at home enjoying the time with them.”

Gretzky interviewed top prospects Lafrenière, Quinton Byfield, Jamie Drysdale, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stüetzle during the episode, mainly asking about their preparation for the draft during this coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal, but has been delayed due to the pandemic, which has paused the NHL regular season, along with the rest of the sporting world.

The league is close to pushing the draft to early June, given the success of the recent NFL draft, and to lessen the number of events this autumn if the playoffs would extend into September.

“Going to the draft in a hockey rink and having that experience is a big part of it,” said Sanderson, who played on the Plymouth Township-based United States National Team Development Program. “Even being able to meet other guys from different countries, that’s a big part of it, too. But being with your family, and seeing how the NFL did it, they did a pretty good job, so I’m excited to see what they (the NHL) do.”

At the end of the episode, Gretzky was asked questions by the young players. He had one major piece of advice.

“When you think you’ve worked hard, you work that much harder because there’s nothing like being an NHL player,” Gretzky said.

