The Detroit News ranks top 50 Red Wings in organization by value for 2020
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 50 Red Wings in terms of organizational value, compiled by Ted Kulfan.
1. Dylan Larkin, center: The numbers are down slightly from last season, but Larkin took a significant step, yet again, in terms of leadership and taking ownership of the locker room. On a variety of levels, Larkin is the most important player in the organization.
2. Anthony Mantha, wing: Injuries marred what could have been a career-best season for Mantha, a 6-foot-5 forward with deft hands and ability to play angry. Entering the prime of his career, the Wings could sign Mantha to a long-term deal this summer.
3. Filip Zadina, wing: An ankle injury shortened Zadina’s season, but he showed enough progress this season to excite the organization and fans about his future. A pure goal-scorer, Zadina has made efforts to improve all aspects of his game.
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, wing: Bertuzzi already has matched his 21-goal total of a year ago, and he deservedly made the All-Star Game this season. He’s expanded his game since turning pro, and can be used on a variety of lines. A restricted free agent who is likely to get a long-term deal.
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman: With injuries again decimating the Wings’ defense, Hronek took on a larger role and has responded with a fine season. Hronek appears to thrive on a challenge, and his competitiveness is a valued trait heading into this organization’s future.
6. Moritz Seider, defenseman: The Wings’ 2019 first-round pick has yet to play in the NHL, but he showed exciting potential spending the season in Grand Rapids. Seider has all the attributes to be a longtime, top-pair NHL defenseman.
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman: Only played eight games this season before a herniated disk ended DeKeyser’s season. On a roster lacking proven depth as this one, it was too much to overcome. DeKeyser has proven himself to be a top-four defenseman in this league.
8. Robby Fabbri, wing/center: Fabbri’s ice time dwindled for Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis, but with the Wings, he showed the skill that made him a first-round pick. Fabbri can supply much-needed offense in a lineup that doesn’t have much of it.
9. Michael Rasmussen, center/wing: The 2017 first-round pick spent the season in Grand Rapids, and though it was injury-marred, Rasmussen showed enough to renew optimism in his future. With his size (6-foot-6) and strength, he could become a force around the net.
10. Luke Glendening, center/wing: Glendening is valued as much for his work off the ice as he is on the ice. His leadership ability has earned Glendening an alternate captain designation, as he’s become a more vocal leader in the room. Glendening remains a sturdy defensive forward, and hard to play against.
11. Joe Veleno, center: A 2018 first-round pick, Veleno struggled early in Grand Rapids, but was showing glimpses of his vast potential before the AHL season was paused. Probably another season away from seeing NHL time, but Veleno could develop into a reliable two-way center.
12. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender: One year can make a major difference, can’t it? With more game action and increased confidence, Bernier took over the starting job and heads into next season as the organization’s top goaltender — and maybe beyond.
13. Darren Helm, wing: Helm has had one of the more underrated best seasons of any Wings’ forward. He can play a variety of roles, and his veteran presence is valuable. A major question next season: Do you extend his contract, or does Helm become a trade chip?
14. Patrik Nemeth, defenseman: Signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer, Nemeth supplied the type of season the Wings wanted and expected. He’s a classic defensive defenseman who also supplies much-needed size in this lineup.
15. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman: Was called up late in the season and displayed the kind of steady and calm play that has been his calling card. Might need a bit more seasoning in Grand Rapids, but Lindstrom appears to have a bright NHL future.
16. Dmytro Timashov, right wing: Timashov was a late-season waiver acquisition from Toronto who intrigues with his potential. He is strong on his skates, has speed, and might have offensive potential.
17. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman: The 2016 first-round pick has gotten opportunities at the NHL level, but has yet to cement a spot in the lineup. Cholowski hasn’t been good enough defensively, and needs to play with more of an edge. He needs to take a positive step forward next season.
18. Givani Smith, wing: A physical, rugged wing who got his first real NHL taste this season, Smith showed enough to be considered a part of the future going forward. Smith is becoming a threat around the net.
19. Evgeny Svechnikov, left wing: The 2015 first-round pick is likely to get his first extended NHL opportunity next season, given he is no longer waiver exempt. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed Svechnikov, who is getting passed by on the organizational depth chart.
20. Alex Biega, defenseman: Expected to be a shuttle between Grand Rapids and the NHL when he was acquired, Biega worked his way into a regular spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. He played a smart, steady game and is a good fit in the locker room.
21. Valtteri Filppula, center: Signed as a free agent last summer, Filppula struggled defensively and didn’t supply the offense that was expected. He could be a trade chip at the deadline next season.
22. Christoffer Ehn, center/wing: Ehn is carving out a role as a useful fourth-line forward who plays with speed, has a good hockey sense, but hasn’t yet advanced his offensive game. He needs to expand his game over the next year or two.
23. Taro Hirose, left wing: He began the season on the Wings’ second line, and by the time COVID-19 paused things, Hirose was in Grand Rapids. His lack of strength and speed became a factor, and Hirose wasn’t producing offensively. His future in the organization suddenly looks hazy.
24. Frans Nielsen, center: The veteran had a disappointing season, unable to produce offensively and seeing his role reduced. There’s been speculation Nielsen’s contract could be bought out, but his leadership ability and presence remain key factors.
25. Adam Erne, left wing: Acquired for a fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay last summer, some more offense was expected (Erne only had five points). He does play with an edge, and might become a good fit on the fourth line.
26. Brendan Perlini, left wing: Acquired early in the season after scoring at least 14 goals three seasons in the NHL, Perlini has struggled with the Wings (one goal in 39 games). A restricted free agent, Perlini’s Wings’ future is uncertain.
27. Chase Pearson, center: Pearson’s development since being drafted in 2015 (fifth round) has been steady and with his size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and sense, he’s become a legitimate prospect. Pearson was playing some good hockey when the AHL season was halted.
28. Madison Bowey, defenseman: Bowey intrigues with his offensive ability, but simply not often enough, and his continued defensive struggles are frustrating. Bowey’s NHL spot is far from secure.
29. Justin Abelkader, right wing: Abdelkader’s leadership and stature within the organization are significant attributes. But his lack of production and dwindling effectiveness are concerning. There’s no guarantee he’ll be on the NHL roster to begin next season.
30. Jared McIsaac, defenseman: McIsaac will turn pro next season, after shoulder surgery slowed his development in junior the last year. When healthy, he’s shown the potential to be a top-four defenseman who can play in various situations.
31. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman: A rugged veteran who can shuttle between the Wings and Grand Rapids, McIlrath supplies physical presence the organization. He struggles with the speed and quickness at the NHL level.
32. Brian Lashoff, defenseman: He has carved out a niche in the organization as a capable, effective veteran on the Griffins’ roster who can be plugged into the NHL lineup when necessary. Played well in a brief recall to the Wings this season.
33. Robert Mastrosimone, left wing: A 2019 second-round pick who was slowed by injury, Mastrosimone had 17 points (seven goals) in 34 games at Boston University. He’s going to need to add strength (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), but the potential is there to be an effective two-way player.
34. Jonatan Berggren, right wing: Shoulder surgery ended Berggren’s season, the second consecutive season he’s struggled with injuries. The 2018 second-round pick has an exciting, two-way game, but health is becoming a concern.
35. Joe Hicketts, defenseman: Hicketts has had opportunities at the NHL level, but hasn’t been able to earn a spot over the years. He plays with a lot of heart and energy, but his lack of size is glaring at the pro level.
36. Albert Johansson, defenseman: A 2019 second-round pick, Johansson had a promising season and solidified his status within the organization. A fluid skater with a hard shot, Johansson manages the game on the ice well.
37. Antti Tuomisto, defenseman: Another 2019 second-round pick who flourished this season, Tuomisto has intriguing size (6-foot-4 200 pounds) and possesses a blistering, accurate shot. He likes to play physical.
38. Gustav Berglund, defenseman: The 2019 sixth-round pick is a defensive defenseman who had some promising stretches in Sweden this season. He plays with some grit and is adding bulk to his 6-foot-3 frame, but remains a long-term project.
39. Elmer Soderblom, center: Another 2019 sixth-round pick, Soderblom is a rangy 6-foot-6 center who has shown an intriguing skill-set, moving well for a man his size, possessing the ability to pass the puck, and a nice touch around the net. He’s raw, but there is an upside.
40. Keith Petruzzelli, goaltender: One of the few younger goaltending prospects in the organization, Petruzelli has developed nicely at the college level at Quinnipiac.
41. Chris Terry, wing: An AHL veteran who had 21 goals and 51 points with the Griffins, Terry strengthens the Grand Rapids lineup and supplies leadership on the AHL roster.
42. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon’s stock has dipped in the organizational depth chart over the years, and at age 24, he might have a better opportunity somewhere else. His defensive game is stronger than the offense.
43. Victor Brattstrom, goaltender: A 2018 sixth-round pick, Brattstrom had a 2.13 GAA and .914 save percentage in Sweden this season and showed considerable promise Has good size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and has shown steady development.
44. Seth Barton, defenseman: The slender (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) Barton has progressed nicely at UMass-Lowell and continues to intrigue the organization. The 2018 third-round pick moves the puck well and makes a good first pass, but continues to work on his strength.
45. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman: A 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive defenseman entering his final season at Boston University, Kotkansalo isn’t flashy but is does his best work on the defensive end and coaches like his character.
46. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Larsson was arguably the Wings’ best young goaltending prospect heading into the season, but he struggled mightily in his first pro season. He’ll look to rebound next season, and will be given the chance to do so.
47. Matt Puempel, left wing: The AHL veteran had 17 goals this season, is a proven scorer at the minor-league level, and has had glimpses at the NHL level. Handy player to have in an organization.
48. Albin Grewe, center: The agitator had an uneven season in Sweden, but his ability to get under an opponent’s skin and sturdy, pro body make him a pro prospect.
49. Calvin Pickard, goaltender: He provides veteran insurance at a valuable position, but struggled in brief NHL action this season. Pickard was effective the second half of the AHL season in Grand Rapids, and has one more year left on his contract.
50. Ethan Phillips, center: Phillips had a predictably tough transition to college hockey at Boston University (10 points in 31 games) but the 2019 fourth-rounder continues to show encouraging promise. He is sound defensively, and has good speed.
    Detroit – The depth of talent doesn’t sink in immediately – not until you dive deep into the history of the Red Wings organization and sift through the legendary names who’ve been part of the fabric this Original Six team.

    So many Hall of Famers. So many momentous figures, on and off the ice. Players who left a mark.

    To name an all-time roster, to cut down to a lineup of 20, a regular NHL roster of 23, it’s difficult to do.

    But The Detroit News gave it a shot, and this is an attempt at coming together with a representative list.

    Now, an acknowledgement must go to TSN, the sports network in Canada, which is producing a similar project with the NHL’s franchises in Canada.

    Some of the network’s eligibility requirements were used in this particular exercise, most notably at least 250 regular-season games with the Wings.

    So that left numerous Hall of Fame players who played with the Wings, but had much of their greater success elsewhere around the NHL, off this team.

    Also, instead of being rigid with positions, the best 12 forwards and six defensemen, no matter wing or center, or left- or right defenseman, were picked among the all-time Wings’ best.

    And, truly, there were some fine, fine Red Wings players left out, just showing the depth of talent that has played in the organization.

    Here is Wings’ best, in alphabetical order:

    Forwards

    ►Sid Abel – The center on the Production Line between Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe, Abel dominated for 12 seasons with the Wings, totaling 463 points in 570 games. He was also head coach of the Wings and became a popular game analyst.

    ►Pavel Datsyuk – Few people could have predicted the impact Datsyuk made in the NHL after being drafted 171st overall in 1998. Datsyuk won the Selke (best defensive forward) three times, the Lady Byng (sportsmanship) four times, and was selected as one of the NHL’s greatest 100 players.

    ►Alex Delvecchio – The graceful, durable Delvecchio is third all-time on the Wings’ scoring list with 1,281 points in 1,550 games. Delvecchio only missed 43 games in 22 full seasons with the Wings, and was a three-time Lady Byng winner.

    ►Kris Draper – Don’t underestimate the career this gritty forward had. Draper won a Selke Trophy (best defensive forward), won four Stanley Cups, played in 1,157 games (fifth in Wings history) and played one of the storied lines (Grind Line) in organization history.

    ►Sergei Fedorov – One of the dominant two-way forwards ever in the NHL, this Hall of Famer scored 954 points over 908 games with the Wings. Fedorov won a Hart Trophy (most valuable player) and two Selke trophies while a member of the Wings and was one of the most electrifying skaters ever.

    ►Gordie Howe – Arguably the one of the greatest players in the NHL, not just the Wings, Howe had 1,809 points in 1,687 games with the Wings and essentially became the face of the organization. He’s called Mr. Hockey for a reason, a mammoth figure on and off the ice.

    ►Ted Lindsay – Few players have connected to the Wings’ fan base as Lindsay, who was a tough a player as there was on the ice and matched it with skill (728 points with the Wings). Few players were as competitive, and Lindsay left a huge impact in the game, having organized the players’ association.

    ►John Ogrodnick – Nearly a point-per-game scorer in his 558 games with the Wings (546 points), and scored as many as 55 goals in a season. A pure goal-scorer, Ogrodnick had one of the quickest releases of any player in Wings’ history.

    ►Brendan Shanahan – Shanahan was one of the last pieces to a roster that ended the Stanley Cup drought in 1997 and will be regarded as one of the best left wings in organization history. In 716 games with the Wings, Shanahan had 309 goals and 633 points.

    ►Norm Ullman – Ullman was one of the finest two-way centers in the game during his 13 years with the Wings, where he collected 758 points in 875 games before being traded to Toronto. Ullman was a first-team All-Star in 1964-65.

    ►Steve Yzerman  – One of the top players in organization history, Yzerman was an epic leader on and off the ice, along with his 1,755 games (ranking second behind Gordie Howe). His return to the organization last year as the general manager has invigorated the fan base.

    ►Henrik Zetterberg – The long-time captain is headed to an eventual Hall of Fame nomination after an illustrious 15-year career with the Wings. Zetterberg won the Conn Smythe Trophy, leading the Wings to 2008 Stanley Cup, after being drafted in the seventh round of the 1999 draft.

    Defensemen

    ►Chris Chelios – Chelios spent 10 seasons with the Wings, more than any other of his stops, and solidified his Hall of Fame credentials with two Stanley Cups.

    ►Red Kelly – Spent 13 of his Hall of Fame years with the Wings, and had his number retired in 2019, having been a key figure during the Wings’ dominance in the early-1950s. Kelly won four Stanley Cups with the Wings, and had 472 points (162 goals) in 846 games with Detroit, before being traded to Toronto.

    ►Niklas Kronwall – Kronwall had a lengthy and memorable career, playing 15 seasons and 953 games while earning 432 points (third among defensemen). Kronwall was an unquestioned leader, and was a key part of the 2008 Stanley Cup team.

    ►Nicklas Lidstrom – Arguably one of the best defensemen to ever play in the NHL. Lidstrom won seven Norris trophies (best defenseman), a Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP in 2002) and was a 12-time All-Star, along with four Stanley Cups. One of the best players ever, simply put.

    ►Marcel Pronovost – Spent the first 15 of his 20 seasons with the Wings, as one of the best all-around defensemen ever, named to the Hall to the Fame in 1978. The defense-first style of that era took away from Pronovost’s skating and puck handling abilities, but he also was one of hardest hitters of his time.

    ►Jack Stewart – Probably not well known to newer Wings’ fans, but Stewart was named to the Hall of Fame in 1964 and was one of the NHL’s first big open-ice hitters, a physical force and dominant defender. Stewart spent 10 prolific years with the Wings.

    Goalies

    ►Chris Osgood – Only Terry Sawchuk had a lengthier and more successful run in the nets for the Wings. Osgood won two Stanley Cups, topped the Wings with 67 playoff victories, and had 317 victories (of his 401 career) with the Wings.

    ►Terry Sawchuk – Few goaltenders made an impact on the game like Sawchuk, who won  Stanley Cups with the Wings and won 352 games and had 85 shutouts. Sawchuk revolutionzed the position and was named to the Hall of Fame in 1971.

    Extras

    ►Jimmy Howard – Has 246 career victories with the Wings, with 24 career shutouts, since starting full-time from 2009.

    ►Reed Larson – The prolific offensive defenseman had 570 points (188 goals) in 708 games with the Wings, during some of the organization’s leanest years.

    ►Mickey Redmond – Back injuries cut short what could have been a dominant career. Redmond had 309 points (in 317 games) after arriving in trade from Montreal.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

