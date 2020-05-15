Detroit – The Red Wings are full offering full refunds – if you so desire – for games that were postponed in March or April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it may be worthwhile to hold off on that refund, if you can.

The Wings have 11 games remaining, four at home. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Fans who choose to leave their funds on account will be rewarded with a 30-percent bonus credit.

Season-ticket holders (Winged Wheel Nation members, partial-plan holders, group purchasers) who decide against a refund can also apply that money toward future games, upgrades and or VIP experiences.

Single-game ticket holders can contact Ticketmaster to receive a refund or carry their balance over to the 2020-21 season.

The Wings had 11 games remaining (four at home) when the season was halted.

Winged Wheel Nation members that have paid in full or renewed their 2020-21 season tickets through a payment plan will receive a variety of on-ice and behind-the-scenes experiences such as:

►A post-game skate on the Little Caesars Arena main ice, including a shot on goal and photo.

►A virtual question-and-answer session with Steve Yzerman, the Red Wings’ general manager, before the NHL Draft (date to be determined).

►Name inscribed within the Little Caeasrs Arena ice prior to the 2020-21 season home opener.

The start of the 2020-21 regular season has not been determined.

