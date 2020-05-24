Representatives for Detroit Red Wings forward Dmytro Timashov denied a report in Russia's Sport-Express that Timashov is close to signing with Latvia's Dinamo Riga of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Timashov, who was claimed on waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 24, and went scoreless in five games with the Red Wings, is one of Detroit's 12 restricted free agents.

Dmytro Timashov was held without a point in five games this season for the Red Wings. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The 23-year-old Timashov made $694,444 in the final year of his contract this year.

Dinamo Riga, which has missed the playoffs for six straight years, won only 17 of 62 games this year, the same amount of wins as the last-place Red Wings (17 wins in 71 games).

Sport-Express is a Russian daily sports newspaper printed in 31 cities with daily circulation of more than 700,000.