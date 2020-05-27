Detroit – Jeff Blashill will return as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

General manager Steve Yzerman said on his season-ending Zoom meeting with the media Wednesday that Blashill would return for a sixth season with the Wings.

Jeff Blashill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Blashill, 46, took over in 2015-16 and took the Wings to the playoffs, where they lost to Tampa Bay in the first round.

But the Wings have missed the playoffs the last four seasons and bottomed out this season, with the league’s worst record (17-49-5).

Blashill is 153-194-52 in his career with the Wings.

Yzerman said his thoughts on Blashill haven't changed since February, the last time Yzerman spoke publicly about his coach.

“I have no plans on making coaching change at this time,” Yzerman said Wednesday.

Yzerman added: “It’s unfair to judge him based on our record at this time. We need to improve the team to truly critique the coaching staff.”

Yzerman said he and Blashill will evaluate the rest of the coaching staff to determine if any changes need to be made.

The NHL ended its regular season Tuesday while announcing a Return to Play Plan for later this summer.

Jeff Blashill’s record with Wings

2015-16: 41-30-11 (93 points)

2016-17: 33-36-13 (79)

2017-18: 30-39-13 (73)

2018-19: 32-40-10 (74)

2019-20: 17-49-5 (39)