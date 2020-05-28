CLOSE Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin met with the media in a teleconference Thursday to talk about the premature end of the 2019-20 season. The Detroit News

Detroit — The Red Wings have to be fluid and flexible as they head into a long offseason — maybe as long as nine months.

Coach Jeff Blashill talked about the need to be ready for whatever is ahead during Thursday’s Zoom call with the media, one day after general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed Blashill will return for a sixth season as the Wings’ head coach.

Wings coach Jeff Blashill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“One thing that’s important in any of this, our decision making, is we’re fluid and flexible,” Blashill said. “Because we don’t really know exact dates, which you’d have for a normal year, we’ll have to be real good about being fluid and flexible and making adustments when needed.

“I’ve had some discussions with some of the players on this and there is some concern among the players, it’s a big disadvantage for those seven teams (that didn’t qualify for revised playoff tournament), for those individual players, without an organized practice and coaching and going at full speed.

“I’m hoping we can look toward some creative solutions with the NHL.”

Blashill said “it means a lot” to have the confidence and backing from Yzerman.

“What I like working for Steve is he tells me exactly the parameters with which I’m working from,” Blashill said. “We’re all in our organization taking a long term approach to taking this organization to the level we all want it to be, that championship level, and that takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight.

“Certainly to have and know to have Steve’s confidence is great and I look forward to the challenges ahead of us.”

