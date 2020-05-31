Detroit News 2019-20 Red Wings final grades
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES – Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 31. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 15-22-3, .907 SVS, 2.95 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier solidified the goaltending position to the point where he has to be considered the No. 1 heading into next season. You can make a case Bernier was the Wings’ most valuable player. GRADE: B-minus.
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 2-23-2, .882 SVS, 4.20 GAA. COMMENT: Simply put, nothing went right for Howard in what likely was his last season with the Wings. Howard didn’t get much help in front of him, but he didn’t make nearly enough stops, either. A sad ending to a fine Wings career. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN – Alex Biega – AGE: 32: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $875,000 per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Arrived from Vancouver in an early-season trade and carved out a spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. Savvy veteran who capitalized when given a regular chance to play. GRADE: C-plus.
Madison Bowey – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 53 games, 3 goals, 14 assists. COMMENT: There’s some offensive potential for sure, but Bowey doesn’t show it enough. And the defensive issues continue to be too prevalent. Making a roster next season will be difficult. GRADE: D.
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per. STATS: 36 games, 2 goals, 6 assists. COMMENT: Cholowski had another opportunity to solidify a spot in the lineup and he couldn’t do it, being demoted to Grand Rapids. Unless Cholowski shows progress, he’ll get passed by other prospects. GRADE: D.
Trevor Daley – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 0 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley for much of his three-year run with the Wings. Daley wasn’t nearly the player in Detroit he was elsewhere. GRADE: F.
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per. STATS: 8 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. COMMENT: It was a frustrating season for DeKeyser, who had surgery for a herniated disc. The Wings didn’t have the depth to absorb an injury loss like this one. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 18 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The last player selected in the 2002 draft had a long and mostly successful career with the Wings. Ericsson wasn’t the same player the last several seasons, and this one was essentially a lost one due to injuries. GRADE: Incomplete.
Cody Goloubef – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent: STATS: (Ottawa-Detroit) 26 games, 1 goal, 1 assist. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition was a veteran insurance policy. It’s not likely there will be room on the roster for Goloubef next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Filip Hronek – AGE: 22: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per. STATS: 65 games, 9 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Hronek was thrust into a larger role than the Wings likely envisioned for him this season but he handled it as well as possible. His persistent, no-quit attitude is a plus during this rebuild. GRADE: B.
Gustav Lindstrom – AGE: 21: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $775,833 per. STATS: 16 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. COMMENT: Showed enough during a late-season call-up to offer promise for the future. Lindstrom isn’t flashy, but he plays a steady game. Might need a bit more Grand Rapids seasoning. GRADE: Incomplete.
Patrik Nemeth – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per: STATS: 64 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. COMMENT: A defensive defenseman who did the job the Wings wanted from him, Nemeth provided a veteran presence on a thin position group. Could the Wings extend him next season? GRADE: C-plus.
FORWARDS – Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader struggled through another unproductive season, not making nearly enough impact. His spot on the roster is looking shaky. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 71 games, 21 goals, 27 assists. COMMENT: Bertuzzi was the Wings’ lone All-Star representative, and it was deserved. He can play an important complementary role on any line, does all the dirty work, and never complains. A key piece going forward. GRADE: B-plus.
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 54 games, 2 goals, 2 assists. COMMENT: Ehn isn’t flashy and probably will never be a big offensive producer. But Ehn does a decent job defensively and plays a steady, competent game. He’ll need to claw for his spot next season. GRADE: D.
Adam Erne – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 56 games, 2 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Erne supplied grit and was useful on the fourth line, but he didn’t progress offensively and needs work defensively. Erne will likely be retained but needs to show more. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (St. Louis-Detroit) 61 games, 15 goals, 17 assists. COMMENT: On a team lacking offense, Fabbri was a good acquisition who showed potential as a point-producer. Consistency is an issue, but Fabbri could be a key player in the short term. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 70 games, 6 goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: A free agent who was expected to solidify the middle lines, Filppula didn’t do enough on either end of the ice. Filppula will be a trade chip at the next deadline. GRADE: D.
Sam Gagner – AGE: 30: CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: (Edmonton-Detroit) 42 games, 6 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline, Gagner appeared to be a good, veteran fit in this lineup. Could provide some much-needed offense, although returning home to Edmonton might be Gagner’s priority. GRADE: Incomplete.
Luke Glendening – AGE: 31: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per: STATS: 60 games, 6 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Grew into a leadership role, and Glendening was impressive doing it. But on the ice, it was another sub-par season. This will be an interesting case for the Wings at the trade deadline, as Glendening has value around the NHL. GRADE: C-minus.
Darren Helm – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per: STATS: 68 games, 9 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Helm rebounded with one of the better seasons of any Wings forward, and still plays with speed. Helm could be a marketable chip at next season’s deadline. GRADE: B-minus.
Taro Hirose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 26 games, 2 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Hirose was in the opening night lineup and steadily fell out of the rotation. Needs to increase his strength and quickness. GRADE: Incomplete.
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 23: CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per. STATS: 71 games, 19 goals, 34 assists. COMMENT: Larkin was a different player after Christmas, understanding he couldn’t shoulder the load by himself, and got better using his linemates. His leadership qualities are impressive. Likely the Wings’ next captain. GRADE: B-plus.
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 16 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Two significant injuries cut into Mantha’s season but he still showed enough to warrant being a big piece of the future. When Mantha is on his game, few can match his combination of size and skill set. GRADE: B-plus.
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 36: CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per. STATS: 60 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: It was an alarming drop statistically for Nielsen, who saw his role diminish at times. He’s a classy veteran who is an influential voice in the locker room, but Nielsen’s production has to improve. GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (Chicago-Detroit) 40 games, 1 goal, 3 assists. COMMENT: Perlini was an early-season acquisition who got a big opportunity but failed to take advantage of it. It would be surprising to see Perlini brought back. GRADE: F.
Dmytro Timashov – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition showed speed and tenacity in a brief spell with the Wings. Timashov could have a greater role next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Filip Zadina – AGE: 20. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per. STATS: 28 games, 8 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: It still wasn’t a large sample size for Zadina, but he was playing his best hockey just before suffering an ankle injury. Overall, it was a promising season for Zadina. GRADE: Incomplete.
COACHES – It was a terrible season but there’s only so much blame that you can assign to Jeff Blashill and his assistants. There simply wasn’t much talent on this roster. No coach could have gotten much more out of this lineup. The continued ineffectiveness of the specialty teams is a head-scratcher, but again, the overall talent was lacking most nights. Blashill deserved one more season, and he got it, but there has to be improvement in 2020-21. GRADE: D.
FRONT OFFICE – General manager Steve Yzerman knew he’d have his work cut out for him, and his first season definitely showed it’s going to be a big undertaking to get this organization back to where it was. There were hits (Robby Fabbri, Patrik Nemeth, Alex Biega, drafting Moritz Seider) and misses (Valtteri Filppula, Brendan Perlini, Adam Erne) in Yzerman’s acquisitions, and he appeared to get good hauls for Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline. But there’s still so much work ahead. GRADE: C.
