Detroit — The Red Wings and Tigers, both owned by the Ilitch family, came out with official statements Tuesday regarding the death of George Floyd.

The statement read: “We stand for equality, justice and respect for all. We believe in diversity and inclusion, and condemn hatred, racism, prejudice and violence. Working together we can drive meaningful, lasting, positive change.”

The Red Wings and Tigers, both owned by the Ilitch family, came out with official statements Tuesday regarding the death of George Floyd. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

That comes after several Red Wings players took to social media in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Justin Abdelkader, Jimmy Howard and Tyler Bertuzzi all posted black squares on their Instagram accounts, supporting a world-wide campaign held Tuesday.

Abdelkader wrote “We stand with you. #blackouttuesday.”

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

The Associated Press contributed

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan