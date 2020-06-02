Detroit — This was an opportunity to help, to do something for Reginald Woods’ city, and he was more than willing to do it.

Woods, a ticket-sales representative for the Tigers and Red Wings, is part of the Ilitch Holdings' protective mask-production initiative, which began Monday in Farmington.

“I’m from Detroit. To be able to give back to the city that I was born in and give back to a city that has given so much to me is important,” Woods said. “To continue the Tigers’ and Red Wings’ legacy of giving back to Detroit is special.”

An Ilitch employee makes masks at the Farmington production facility. (Photo: Ilitch Holdings)

The mask-production initiative is being executed by employees from throughout the Ilitch organization. Employees are working either full-or part-time shifts, depending on availability, and participation is optional.

“Our inaugural shift (Monday) was a seamless success,” said Alex Graff, operations manager. “You could see and feel the pride that they take in this work that benefits their fellow colleagues and uplifts their communities.”

The facility is expected to make 60,000 masks per day, and they will be supplied to employees, franchisees, customers, fans and guests, as well as donated to community groups and organizations.

“I am just really happy to be able to help with this project,” said Janae Stinson-Brown, security manager for Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre and Freedom Hill. “It’s important that our visitors, our guests and our colleagues all feel safe.”

Machinery at the Farmington production facility. (Photo: Ilitch Holdings)

Said Eric Brasseur, who is overseeing the facility: “To design, set-up and activate a production facility like what we have here in less than two months is truly impressive. This was made possible by the collective efforts and adaptability of employees across our family of companies. They have taken this from an important idea to an impactful reality.”

Ilitch Holdings has been aggressive in aiding its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers have told employees they will receive full salaries and benefits, without setting specific end dates. Ilitch Holdings set up a $1-million fund for part-time arena staff of Little Caesars Arena, impacted by the termination of the NHL and NBA regular seasons, as well as Comerica Park.

