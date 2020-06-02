Detroit News 2019-20 Red Wings final grades
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
GOALIES – Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 31. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 15-22-3, .907 SVS, 2.95 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier solidified the goaltending position to the point where he has to be considered the No. 1 heading into next season. You can make a case Bernier was the Wings’ most valuable player. GRADE: B-minus.
GOALIES – Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 31. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 15-22-3, .907 SVS, 2.95 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier solidified the goaltending position to the point where he has to be considered the No. 1 heading into next season. You can make a case Bernier was the Wings’ most valuable player. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 2-23-2, .882 SVS, 4.20 GAA. COMMENT: Simply put, nothing went right for Howard in what likely was his last season with the Wings. Howard didn’t get much help in front of him, but he didn’t make nearly enough stops, either. A sad ending to a fine Wings career. GRADE: F.
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 2-23-2, .882 SVS, 4.20 GAA. COMMENT: Simply put, nothing went right for Howard in what likely was his last season with the Wings. Howard didn’t get much help in front of him, but he didn’t make nearly enough stops, either. A sad ending to a fine Wings career. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSEMEN – Alex Biega – AGE: 32: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $875,000 per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Arrived from Vancouver in an early-season trade and carved out a spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. Savvy veteran who capitalized when given a regular chance to play. GRADE: C-plus.
DEFENSEMEN – Alex Biega – AGE: 32: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $875,000 per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Arrived from Vancouver in an early-season trade and carved out a spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. Savvy veteran who capitalized when given a regular chance to play. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Madison Bowey – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 53 games, 3 goals, 14 assists. COMMENT: There’s some offensive potential for sure, but Bowey doesn’t show it enough. And the defensive issues continue to be too prevalent. Making a roster next season will be difficult. GRADE: D.
Madison Bowey – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 53 games, 3 goals, 14 assists. COMMENT: There’s some offensive potential for sure, but Bowey doesn’t show it enough. And the defensive issues continue to be too prevalent. Making a roster next season will be difficult. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per. STATS: 36 games, 2 goals, 6 assists. COMMENT: Cholowski had another opportunity to solidify a spot in the lineup and he couldn’t do it, being demoted to Grand Rapids. Unless Cholowski shows progress, he’ll get passed by other prospects. GRADE: D.
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per. STATS: 36 games, 2 goals, 6 assists. COMMENT: Cholowski had another opportunity to solidify a spot in the lineup and he couldn’t do it, being demoted to Grand Rapids. Unless Cholowski shows progress, he’ll get passed by other prospects. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Trevor Daley – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 0 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley for much of his three-year run with the Wings. Daley wasn’t nearly the player in Detroit he was elsewhere. GRADE: F.
Trevor Daley – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 0 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley for much of his three-year run with the Wings. Daley wasn’t nearly the player in Detroit he was elsewhere. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per. STATS: 8 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. COMMENT: It was a frustrating season for DeKeyser, who had surgery for a herniated disc. The Wings didn’t have the depth to absorb an injury loss like this one. GRADE: Incomplete.
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per. STATS: 8 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. COMMENT: It was a frustrating season for DeKeyser, who had surgery for a herniated disc. The Wings didn’t have the depth to absorb an injury loss like this one. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 18 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The last player selected in the 2002 draft had a long and mostly successful career with the Wings. Ericsson wasn’t the same player the last several seasons, and this one was essentially a lost one due to injuries. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 18 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The last player selected in the 2002 draft had a long and mostly successful career with the Wings. Ericsson wasn’t the same player the last several seasons, and this one was essentially a lost one due to injuries. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cody Goloubef – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent: STATS: (Ottawa-Detroit) 26 games, 1 goal, 1 assist. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition was a veteran insurance policy. It’s not likely there will be room on the roster for Goloubef next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Cody Goloubef – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent: STATS: (Ottawa-Detroit) 26 games, 1 goal, 1 assist. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition was a veteran insurance policy. It’s not likely there will be room on the roster for Goloubef next season. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Hronek – AGE: 22: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per. STATS: 65 games, 9 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Hronek was thrust into a larger role than the Wings likely envisioned for him this season but he handled it as well as possible. His persistent, no-quit attitude is a plus during this rebuild. GRADE: B.
Filip Hronek – AGE: 22: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per. STATS: 65 games, 9 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Hronek was thrust into a larger role than the Wings likely envisioned for him this season but he handled it as well as possible. His persistent, no-quit attitude is a plus during this rebuild. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Gustav Lindstrom – AGE: 21: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $775,833 per. STATS: 16 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. COMMENT: Showed enough during a late-season call-up to offer promise for the future. Lindstrom isn’t flashy, but he plays a steady game. Might need a bit more Grand Rapids seasoning. GRADE: Incomplete.
Gustav Lindstrom – AGE: 21: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $775,833 per. STATS: 16 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. COMMENT: Showed enough during a late-season call-up to offer promise for the future. Lindstrom isn’t flashy, but he plays a steady game. Might need a bit more Grand Rapids seasoning. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrik Nemeth – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per: STATS: 64 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. COMMENT: A defensive defenseman who did the job the Wings wanted from him, Nemeth provided a veteran presence on a thin position group. Could the Wings extend him next season? GRADE: C-plus.
Patrik Nemeth – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per: STATS: 64 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. COMMENT: A defensive defenseman who did the job the Wings wanted from him, Nemeth provided a veteran presence on a thin position group. Could the Wings extend him next season? GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FORWARDS – Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader struggled through another unproductive season, not making nearly enough impact. His spot on the roster is looking shaky. GRADE: F.
FORWARDS – Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader struggled through another unproductive season, not making nearly enough impact. His spot on the roster is looking shaky. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 71 games, 21 goals, 27 assists. COMMENT: Bertuzzi was the Wings’ lone All-Star representative, and it was deserved. He can play an important complementary role on any line, does all the dirty work, and never complains. A key piece going forward. GRADE: B-plus.
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 71 games, 21 goals, 27 assists. COMMENT: Bertuzzi was the Wings’ lone All-Star representative, and it was deserved. He can play an important complementary role on any line, does all the dirty work, and never complains. A key piece going forward. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 54 games, 2 goals, 2 assists. COMMENT: Ehn isn’t flashy and probably will never be a big offensive producer. But Ehn does a decent job defensively and plays a steady, competent game. He’ll need to claw for his spot next season. GRADE: D.
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 54 games, 2 goals, 2 assists. COMMENT: Ehn isn’t flashy and probably will never be a big offensive producer. But Ehn does a decent job defensively and plays a steady, competent game. He’ll need to claw for his spot next season. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Adam Erne – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 56 games, 2 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Erne supplied grit and was useful on the fourth line, but he didn’t progress offensively and needs work defensively. Erne will likely be retained but needs to show more. GRADE: D.
Adam Erne – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 56 games, 2 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Erne supplied grit and was useful on the fourth line, but he didn’t progress offensively and needs work defensively. Erne will likely be retained but needs to show more. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Robby Fabbri – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (St. Louis-Detroit) 61 games, 15 goals, 17 assists. COMMENT: On a team lacking offense, Fabbri was a good acquisition who showed potential as a point-producer. Consistency is an issue, but Fabbri could be a key player in the short term. GRADE: B-minus.
Robby Fabbri – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (St. Louis-Detroit) 61 games, 15 goals, 17 assists. COMMENT: On a team lacking offense, Fabbri was a good acquisition who showed potential as a point-producer. Consistency is an issue, but Fabbri could be a key player in the short term. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Valtteri Filppula – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 70 games, 6 goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: A free agent who was expected to solidify the middle lines, Filppula didn’t do enough on either end of the ice. Filppula will be a trade chip at the next deadline. GRADE: D.
Valtteri Filppula – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 70 games, 6 goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: A free agent who was expected to solidify the middle lines, Filppula didn’t do enough on either end of the ice. Filppula will be a trade chip at the next deadline. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sam Gagner – AGE: 30: CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: (Edmonton-Detroit) 42 games, 6 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline, Gagner appeared to be a good, veteran fit in this lineup. Could provide some much-needed offense, although returning home to Edmonton might be Gagner’s priority. GRADE: Incomplete.
Sam Gagner – AGE: 30: CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: (Edmonton-Detroit) 42 games, 6 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline, Gagner appeared to be a good, veteran fit in this lineup. Could provide some much-needed offense, although returning home to Edmonton might be Gagner’s priority. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Luke Glendening – AGE: 31: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per: STATS: 60 games, 6 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Grew into a leadership role, and Glendening was impressive doing it. But on the ice, it was another sub-par season. This will be an interesting case for the Wings at the trade deadline, as Glendening has value around the NHL. GRADE: C-minus.
Luke Glendening – AGE: 31: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per: STATS: 60 games, 6 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Grew into a leadership role, and Glendening was impressive doing it. But on the ice, it was another sub-par season. This will be an interesting case for the Wings at the trade deadline, as Glendening has value around the NHL. GRADE: C-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Darren Helm – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per: STATS: 68 games, 9 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Helm rebounded with one of the better seasons of any Wings forward, and still plays with speed. Helm could be a marketable chip at next season’s deadline. GRADE: B-minus.
Darren Helm – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per: STATS: 68 games, 9 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Helm rebounded with one of the better seasons of any Wings forward, and still plays with speed. Helm could be a marketable chip at next season’s deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Taro Hirose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 26 games, 2 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Hirose was in the opening night lineup and steadily fell out of the rotation. Needs to increase his strength and quickness. GRADE: Incomplete.
Taro Hirose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 26 games, 2 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Hirose was in the opening night lineup and steadily fell out of the rotation. Needs to increase his strength and quickness. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 23: CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per. STATS: 71 games, 19 goals, 34 assists. COMMENT: Larkin was a different player after Christmas, understanding he couldn’t shoulder the load by himself, and got better using his linemates. His leadership qualities are impressive. Likely the Wings’ next captain. GRADE: B-plus.
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 23: CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per. STATS: 71 games, 19 goals, 34 assists. COMMENT: Larkin was a different player after Christmas, understanding he couldn’t shoulder the load by himself, and got better using his linemates. His leadership qualities are impressive. Likely the Wings’ next captain. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 16 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Two significant injuries cut into Mantha’s season but he still showed enough to warrant being a big piece of the future. When Mantha is on his game, few can match his combination of size and skill set. GRADE: B-plus.
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 16 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Two significant injuries cut into Mantha’s season but he still showed enough to warrant being a big piece of the future. When Mantha is on his game, few can match his combination of size and skill set. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 36: CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per. STATS: 60 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: It was an alarming drop statistically for Nielsen, who saw his role diminish at times. He’s a classy veteran who is an influential voice in the locker room, but Nielsen’s production has to improve. GRADE: F.
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 36: CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per. STATS: 60 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: It was an alarming drop statistically for Nielsen, who saw his role diminish at times. He’s a classy veteran who is an influential voice in the locker room, but Nielsen’s production has to improve. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brendan Perlini – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (Chicago-Detroit) 40 games, 1 goal, 3 assists. COMMENT: Perlini was an early-season acquisition who got a big opportunity but failed to take advantage of it. It would be surprising to see Perlini brought back. GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (Chicago-Detroit) 40 games, 1 goal, 3 assists. COMMENT: Perlini was an early-season acquisition who got a big opportunity but failed to take advantage of it. It would be surprising to see Perlini brought back. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dmytro Timashov – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition showed speed and tenacity in a brief spell with the Wings. Timashov could have a greater role next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Dmytro Timashov – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition showed speed and tenacity in a brief spell with the Wings. Timashov could have a greater role next season. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Filip Zadina – AGE: 20. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per. STATS: 28 games, 8 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: It still wasn’t a large sample size for Zadina, but he was playing his best hockey just before suffering an ankle injury. Overall, it was a promising season for Zadina. GRADE: Incomplete.
Filip Zadina – AGE: 20. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per. STATS: 28 games, 8 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: It still wasn’t a large sample size for Zadina, but he was playing his best hockey just before suffering an ankle injury. Overall, it was a promising season for Zadina. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
COACHES – It was a terrible season but there’s only so much blame that you can assign to Jeff Blashill and his assistants. There simply wasn’t much talent on this roster. No coach could have gotten much more out of this lineup. The continued ineffectiveness of the specialty teams is a head-scratcher, but again, the overall talent was lacking most nights. Blashill deserved one more season, and he got it, but there has to be improvement in 2020-21. GRADE: D.
COACHES – It was a terrible season but there’s only so much blame that you can assign to Jeff Blashill and his assistants. There simply wasn’t much talent on this roster. No coach could have gotten much more out of this lineup. The continued ineffectiveness of the specialty teams is a head-scratcher, but again, the overall talent was lacking most nights. Blashill deserved one more season, and he got it, but there has to be improvement in 2020-21. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FRONT OFFICE – General manager Steve Yzerman knew he’d have his work cut out for him, and his first season definitely showed it’s going to be a big undertaking to get this organization back to where it was. There were hits (Robby Fabbri, Patrik Nemeth, Alex Biega, drafting Moritz Seider) and misses (Valtteri Filppula, Brendan Perlini, Adam Erne) in Yzerman’s acquisitions, and he appeared to get good hauls for Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline. But there’s still so much work ahead. GRADE: C.
FRONT OFFICE – General manager Steve Yzerman knew he’d have his work cut out for him, and his first season definitely showed it’s going to be a big undertaking to get this organization back to where it was. There were hits (Robby Fabbri, Patrik Nemeth, Alex Biega, drafting Moritz Seider) and misses (Valtteri Filppula, Brendan Perlini, Adam Erne) in Yzerman’s acquisitions, and he appeared to get good hauls for Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline. But there’s still so much work ahead. GRADE: C. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The similarities between the NHL draft seasons for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and Lucas Raymond could lead to another Swede playing a large role in Detroit's first major rebuild since Yzerman was selected fourth overall in 1983.

    Yzerman flew under the radar in his two seasons with the powerhouse Peterborough Petes, who made the Ontario Hockey League playoffs for 27 consecutive years, two years longer than Detroit's 25-year postseason from 1991-2016.

    Playing on a four-line team with a history of producing two-way players like Bob Gainey, Craig Ramsey and Doug Jarvis under defensive-minded coaches like Scotty Bowman, Roger Neilson and Mike Keenan, Yzerman doubled his goal total to 42 goals from 21 in his second year but still ranked only 32nd in OHL scoring with limited ice time on a line with Bob Errey and Scott McLellan under coach Dick Todd.

    "Four lines was the trademark of the Petes over the years," said Errey, a longtime Yzerman friend and current TV color analyst with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "Steve was banged up a bit in his second year and the target of every team. We were competitive but we knew we had to share ice time even on the power play."

    Raymond knows all about sharing ice time on a good defensive team.

    The six-foot, 175-pound winger received only 9:38 of ice time per game this year as a 17-year-old with the five-time champion Frolunda Indians, a stacked team which rolled four lines of older, NHL-aged players in the Swedish Hockey League. 

    He had 10 points in 33 games and was a healthy scratch for one game. Against players his own age, he had 14 points in nine games with Frolunda's U20 team in the SuperElit league and had four points in seven games with Sweden's bronze-medal winning team at the U20 world championships in the Czech Republic.

    More: Red Wings hope for 'different opportunities' to stay sharp during long layoff

    "Growing up, I was always the go-to guy with every team I played on and got to play huge minutes," Raymond said. "Coming into this year and not getting the same role in a men's league was extremely valuable for me. You have to really fight for a spot and earn every minute of ice time. That was a big lesson."

    Raymond said he was fortunate to learn a lot of lessons on and off the ice from players like 38-year-old captain Joel Lundqvist, the twin brother of New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, an ex-NHLer who played three years with the Dallas Stars and the 11th-leading scorer in SHL history with 436 points in 773 games.

    "Joel is the most impressive player I've ever learned from," said Raymond, now 18 and working out daily and skating three or four times a week in his hometown in Gothenburg during the coronavirus pandemic.

    "He's a talented player, a great leader and we've become good friends. He taught me about developing a defensive game and how a four-line team can be successful. Our fourth line could've been a first line on most of the other teams in the SHL."

    Raymond's statistics don't stack up with the other top-ranked forwards (Rimouski's Alexis Lafreniere, Sudbury's Quinton Byfield and Germany's Tim Stutzle) heading into the 2020 NHL draft lottery on June 26. A second draft lottery will be held if one of the non-playoff teams earn a spot among the top three draft positions.

    More: Niyo: After 'tons of growth,' time is right for Dylan Larkin to captain Red Wings

    If the Red Wings eventually fall to fourth spot in the draft and Lafreniere, Byfield and Stutzle are off the board, they may consider Raymond who has flown under the radar like Yzerman and whose highlight-reel goals and creativity with the puck have been compared to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

    "It would be a dream come true to be selected but any NHL team but especially the Red Wing with their history of Swedes," said Raymond, who got a tour of Little Caesars Arena when the Swedish national junior team held a tryout summer camp in Plymouth last summer. "(Henrik) Zetterberg, (Nicklas) Lidstrom, (Niklas) Kronwall, (Tomas) Holmstrom. I can only imagine playing in front of so many fans there."

    Raymond's other Detroit connection centers on Sweden's Jorgen Pettersson, who helped eliminate the Red Wings in Yzerman's rookie season in 1984 by scoring all three goals in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 at Joe Louis Arena. Earlier that season, Yzerman fought Pettersson in the first of the captain's nine fights in 22 years.

    Raymond and Pettersson are both from Gothenburg, the second largest city in Sweden behind Stockholm, and Pettersson's No. 19 was retired by Frolunda after averaging 32 goals in five years with the Blues. Pettersson also presented Raymond with an award after Raymond was named most valuable player in a junior tournament.

    "He (Pettersson) was a very skilled player with great vision and huge offensive impact," Raymond said.

    The same can be said of Raymond, who also had a flair for the dramatic like Pettersson with three goals including the game-winner in overtime to beat Russia 4-3 for Sweden's first title at the world under-18 championships last year. 

    "If you look at the stats and ice time, it looks like I didn't create something," Raymond said. "But if you watch me play, the times I got on the power play and earned a regular shift or extra big-time minutes, you'll understood it more. I'll do everything I can, every practice, every game to make the lineup and be a productive player."

    Lucas Raymond profile

    Who: Lucas Raymond

    What: No. 4-ranked European player in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings

    Team: Frolunda (Sweden)

    Age: 18 

    Height/weight: 6-0/175

    Stats: Four goals, six assists, 10 points in 33 games with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League this year

    Family business: Raymond's mother, Cecilia, is a personal trainer and nutrition coach with her company NatureFitness in Gothenburg. "She helps me out, for sure," said Lucas Raymond, whose older brother Hugo had 52 points in 26 games with Division 3 Goteborgs this year. "I try not to eat much red meat. Some things are good for you and some things aren't so good for you."

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE