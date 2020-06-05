Detroit News 2019-20 Red Wings final grades
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News
GOALIES – Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 31. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 15-22-3, .907 SVS, 2.95 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier solidified the goaltending position to the point where he has to be considered the No. 1 heading into next season. You can make a case Bernier was the Wings’ most valuable player. GRADE: B-minus.
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 2-23-2, .882 SVS, 4.20 GAA. COMMENT: Simply put, nothing went right for Howard in what likely was his last season with the Wings. Howard didn’t get much help in front of him, but he didn’t make nearly enough stops, either. A sad ending to a fine Wings career. GRADE: F.
DEFENSEMEN – Alex Biega – AGE: 32: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $875,000 per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Arrived from Vancouver in an early-season trade and carved out a spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. Savvy veteran who capitalized when given a regular chance to play. GRADE: C-plus.
Madison Bowey – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 53 games, 3 goals, 14 assists. COMMENT: There’s some offensive potential for sure, but Bowey doesn’t show it enough. And the defensive issues continue to be too prevalent. Making a roster next season will be difficult. GRADE: D.
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per. STATS: 36 games, 2 goals, 6 assists. COMMENT: Cholowski had another opportunity to solidify a spot in the lineup and he couldn’t do it, being demoted to Grand Rapids. Unless Cholowski shows progress, he’ll get passed by other prospects. GRADE: D.
Trevor Daley – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 0 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley for much of his three-year run with the Wings. Daley wasn’t nearly the player in Detroit he was elsewhere. GRADE: F.
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per. STATS: 8 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. COMMENT: It was a frustrating season for DeKeyser, who had surgery for a herniated disc. The Wings didn’t have the depth to absorb an injury loss like this one. GRADE: Incomplete.
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 18 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The last player selected in the 2002 draft had a long and mostly successful career with the Wings. Ericsson wasn’t the same player the last several seasons, and this one was essentially a lost one due to injuries. GRADE: Incomplete.
Cody Goloubef – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent: STATS: (Ottawa-Detroit) 26 games, 1 goal, 1 assist. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition was a veteran insurance policy. It’s not likely there will be room on the roster for Goloubef next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Filip Hronek – AGE: 22: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per. STATS: 65 games, 9 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Hronek was thrust into a larger role than the Wings likely envisioned for him this season but he handled it as well as possible. His persistent, no-quit attitude is a plus during this rebuild. GRADE: B.
Gustav Lindstrom – AGE: 21: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $775,833 per. STATS: 16 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. COMMENT: Showed enough during a late-season call-up to offer promise for the future. Lindstrom isn’t flashy, but he plays a steady game. Might need a bit more Grand Rapids seasoning. GRADE: Incomplete.
Patrik Nemeth – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per: STATS: 64 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. COMMENT: A defensive defenseman who did the job the Wings wanted from him, Nemeth provided a veteran presence on a thin position group. Could the Wings extend him next season? GRADE: C-plus.
FORWARDS – Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader struggled through another unproductive season, not making nearly enough impact. His spot on the roster is looking shaky. GRADE: F.
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 71 games, 21 goals, 27 assists. COMMENT: Bertuzzi was the Wings’ lone All-Star representative, and it was deserved. He can play an important complementary role on any line, does all the dirty work, and never complains. A key piece going forward. GRADE: B-plus.
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 54 games, 2 goals, 2 assists. COMMENT: Ehn isn’t flashy and probably will never be a big offensive producer. But Ehn does a decent job defensively and plays a steady, competent game. He’ll need to claw for his spot next season. GRADE: D.
Adam Erne – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 56 games, 2 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Erne supplied grit and was useful on the fourth line, but he didn’t progress offensively and needs work defensively. Erne will likely be retained but needs to show more. GRADE: D.
Robby Fabbri – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (St. Louis-Detroit) 61 games, 15 goals, 17 assists. COMMENT: On a team lacking offense, Fabbri was a good acquisition who showed potential as a point-producer. Consistency is an issue, but Fabbri could be a key player in the short term. GRADE: B-minus.
Valtteri Filppula – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 70 games, 6 goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: A free agent who was expected to solidify the middle lines, Filppula didn’t do enough on either end of the ice. Filppula will be a trade chip at the next deadline. GRADE: D.
Sam Gagner – AGE: 30: CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: (Edmonton-Detroit) 42 games, 6 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline, Gagner appeared to be a good, veteran fit in this lineup. Could provide some much-needed offense, although returning home to Edmonton might be Gagner’s priority. GRADE: Incomplete.
Luke Glendening – AGE: 31: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per: STATS: 60 games, 6 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Grew into a leadership role, and Glendening was impressive doing it. But on the ice, it was another sub-par season. This will be an interesting case for the Wings at the trade deadline, as Glendening has value around the NHL. GRADE: C-minus.
Darren Helm – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per: STATS: 68 games, 9 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Helm rebounded with one of the better seasons of any Wings forward, and still plays with speed. Helm could be a marketable chip at next season’s deadline. GRADE: B-minus.
Taro Hirose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 26 games, 2 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Hirose was in the opening night lineup and steadily fell out of the rotation. Needs to increase his strength and quickness. GRADE: Incomplete.
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 23: CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per. STATS: 71 games, 19 goals, 34 assists. COMMENT: Larkin was a different player after Christmas, understanding he couldn’t shoulder the load by himself, and got better using his linemates. His leadership qualities are impressive. Likely the Wings’ next captain. GRADE: B-plus.
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 16 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Two significant injuries cut into Mantha’s season but he still showed enough to warrant being a big piece of the future. When Mantha is on his game, few can match his combination of size and skill set. GRADE: B-plus.
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 36: CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per. STATS: 60 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: It was an alarming drop statistically for Nielsen, who saw his role diminish at times. He’s a classy veteran who is an influential voice in the locker room, but Nielsen’s production has to improve. GRADE: F.
Brendan Perlini – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (Chicago-Detroit) 40 games, 1 goal, 3 assists. COMMENT: Perlini was an early-season acquisition who got a big opportunity but failed to take advantage of it. It would be surprising to see Perlini brought back. GRADE: F.
Dmytro Timashov – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition showed speed and tenacity in a brief spell with the Wings. Timashov could have a greater role next season. GRADE: Incomplete.
Filip Zadina – AGE: 20. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per. STATS: 28 games, 8 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: It still wasn’t a large sample size for Zadina, but he was playing his best hockey just before suffering an ankle injury. Overall, it was a promising season for Zadina. GRADE: Incomplete.
COACHES – It was a terrible season but there’s only so much blame that you can assign to Jeff Blashill and his assistants. There simply wasn’t much talent on this roster. No coach could have gotten much more out of this lineup. The continued ineffectiveness of the specialty teams is a head-scratcher, but again, the overall talent was lacking most nights. Blashill deserved one more season, and he got it, but there has to be improvement in 2020-21. GRADE: D.
FRONT OFFICE – General manager Steve Yzerman knew he’d have his work cut out for him, and his first season definitely showed it’s going to be a big undertaking to get this organization back to where it was. There were hits (Robby Fabbri, Patrik Nemeth, Alex Biega, drafting Moritz Seider) and misses (Valtteri Filppula, Brendan Perlini, Adam Erne) in Yzerman’s acquisitions, and he appeared to get good hauls for Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline. But there’s still so much work ahead. GRADE: C.
    Detroit – Jimmy Howard wants to keep playing.

    But the Detroit Red Wings’ longtime goaltender is coming off his worst statistical season and is a 36-year-old unrestricted free agent.

    Howard would love to play one or two more seasons – and if it’s not in Detroit, he’d be sad but also content.

    “I want to keep playing,” Howard told The Detroit News on Friday, while talking about the past and future of his hockey life. “This year left such a bitter taste in my mouth. I want to go out there and show people I can still play in this league – I know I’m capable.”

    Howard’s preference would be to remain with the Wings and end his career with the organization that drafted him in the second round in 2003. But with general manager Steve Yzerman beginning to revamp the roster in the midst of a massive rebuild, and the team getting younger, Howard understands his situation is tenuous.

    “Absolutely,” said Howard, of whether he’d like to finish his career in Detroit. “I love this state, this city, and this city is home to us now. I would want to finish my career a Red Wing.

    “But at the same time, I’ve been around this game long enough to realize there comes a time when you have to separate ties. If that’s the way it’ll have to go, I’ve mentally prepared for that. My wife and I have talked about it a little bit, and if that’s going to be the case, it’ll have to be the case.

    “But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. Honestly, there’s so much up in the air.”

    Nestled within the Red Wings’ miserable season, Howard took the brunt of the pain in net. He had a 2-23-2 record, along with a ghastly 4.20 goals-against average and .882 save percentage.

    More: Restricted free agent Robby Fabbri 'couldn't be happier' with Red Wings, wants to stay

    Howard won on opening night in Nashville, on Oct. 29 against Edmonton, and didn’t win again the entire season.

    “I personally don’t believe I represent those number (statistics), but I was a big part of the program (losing),” Howard said. “I got in my own way a lot instead of letting the play to come. I was overthinking things. I was in my head and tinkering with stuff instead of just saying, ‘You can do this,’ and have the confidence to go out and do it.

    “Instead of looking for a bounce and not getting one, and hoping a bounce would happen, sometimes you just have to get out there and make it happen. I felt like I didn’t do that at all this season. When things got spiraling out of control, I felt like I was in quicksand, and when I tried to get out of it the more I sank.”

    Howard’s place in organization history is secure. His 246 career victories (246-196-70) rank third among all Wings’ goalies, and Howard’s 543 games played is seventh among American goalies all-time.

    Howard is a 2014 U.S. Olympian, three-time NHL All-Star and Calder Trophy runner-up in 2010. The accomplishments are impressive.

    But there were many nights after games this season that were disheartening and glum.

    “You go home shaking your head a lot of times,” Howard said. “I spent a lot sleepless nights constantly thinking about things. That’s not good. Normally I do a great job of separating things, but as the season kept going it got tougher.

    “But I still showed up for work every day.”

    Regardless if it’s with the Wings, or with another team, Howard doesn’t want to play beyond two more seasons. Howard and his wife Rachel now have four children – James (age 8), Henry (5), Olivia (2) and Louis, who was born in early March.

    “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter,” Howard said. “One or two more years. A lot of it has to do with family. I’ve missed so much already, and as the kids go through childhood, I don’t want to miss too much.

    “So if I could continue to play for another year or two, I’d be very content to walk away.

    “I want to help coach their sports teams, especially hockey. I don’t know if I’ll qualify to coach lacrosse.”

    More: Sweden's Lucas Raymond flies under radar, similar to Steve Yzerman's draft season

    With the 2020-21 regular season not expected to begin until December or January, Howard believes this time off could actually help a veteran player like himself.

    “It’s about using your time wisely,” Howard said. “I don’t think this extra time off is necessarily a bad thing for me. I can recharge and refocus and go into next year with the confidence of being able to play.”

    Howard and his family will head to Maine to spend the summer and he hopes to work out at the college rink there.

    The way the NHL season paused on March 12 due to the pandemic, and ultimately ended, still leaves Howard amazed and disappointed. He only hopes the NHL would have a found a way to conclude this season for every team.

    “I figured we would have finished the season,” Howard said. “I didn’t think in my wildest dreams think it (NHL shutdown) would extend to today. The ripple effect of this pandemic is crazy. This is new to all of us, nobody has been through anything like this.

    “The guys (teammates) haven’t seen each other in forever. We’ve talked in texts but it’s not the same as when you’re in the dressing room or around the facility and hanging out and having breakfast or lunch with the guys, just talking.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE