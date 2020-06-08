Detroit News 2019-20 Red Wings final grades
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News
Go through the gallery for final Red Wings grades for the 2019-20 season by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News David Guralnick, Detroit News
GOALIES – Jonathan Bernier – AGE: 31. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 15-22-3, .907 SVS, 2.95 GAA. COMMENT: Bernier solidified the goaltending position to the point where he has to be considered the No. 1 heading into next season. You can make a case Bernier was the Wings’ most valuable player. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jimmy Howard – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 2-23-2, .882 SVS, 4.20 GAA. COMMENT: Simply put, nothing went right for Howard in what likely was his last season with the Wings. Howard didn’t get much help in front of him, but he didn’t make nearly enough stops, either. A sad ending to a fine Wings career. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
DEFENSEMEN – Alex Biega – AGE: 32: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $875,000 per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Arrived from Vancouver in an early-season trade and carved out a spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. Savvy veteran who capitalized when given a regular chance to play. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Madison Bowey – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent: STATS: 53 games, 3 goals, 14 assists. COMMENT: There’s some offensive potential for sure, but Bowey doesn’t show it enough. And the defensive issues continue to be too prevalent. Making a roster next season will be difficult. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dennis Cholowski – AGE: 22. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $894,166 per. STATS: 36 games, 2 goals, 6 assists. COMMENT: Cholowski had another opportunity to solidify a spot in the lineup and he couldn’t do it, being demoted to Grand Rapids. Unless Cholowski shows progress, he’ll get passed by other prospects. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Trevor Daley – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 0 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Injuries plagued Daley for much of his three-year run with the Wings. Daley wasn’t nearly the player in Detroit he was elsewhere. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Danny DeKeyser – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5 million per. STATS: 8 games, 0 goals, 4 assists. COMMENT: It was a frustrating season for DeKeyser, who had surgery for a herniated disc. The Wings didn’t have the depth to absorb an injury loss like this one. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Jonathan Ericsson – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: 18 games, 0 goals, 0 assists. COMMENT: The last player selected in the 2002 draft had a long and mostly successful career with the Wings. Ericsson wasn’t the same player the last several seasons, and this one was essentially a lost one due to injuries. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cody Goloubef – AGE: 30. CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent: STATS: (Ottawa-Detroit) 26 games, 1 goal, 1 assist. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition was a veteran insurance policy. It’s not likely there will be room on the roster for Goloubef next season. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Filip Hronek – AGE: 22: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $714,166 per. STATS: 65 games, 9 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Hronek was thrust into a larger role than the Wings likely envisioned for him this season but he handled it as well as possible. His persistent, no-quit attitude is a plus during this rebuild. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Gustav Lindstrom – AGE: 21: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $775,833 per. STATS: 16 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. COMMENT: Showed enough during a late-season call-up to offer promise for the future. Lindstrom isn’t flashy, but he plays a steady game. Might need a bit more Grand Rapids seasoning. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Patrik Nemeth – AGE: 28. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per: STATS: 64 games, 1 goal, 8 assists. COMMENT: A defensive defenseman who did the job the Wings wanted from him, Nemeth provided a veteran presence on a thin position group. Could the Wings extend him next season? GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
FORWARDS – Justin Abdelkader – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $4.25 million per. STATS: 49 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Abdelkader struggled through another unproductive season, not making nearly enough impact. His spot on the roster is looking shaky. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tyler Bertuzzi – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 71 games, 21 goals, 27 assists. COMMENT: Bertuzzi was the Wings’ lone All-Star representative, and it was deserved. He can play an important complementary role on any line, does all the dirty work, and never complains. A key piece going forward. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Christoffer Ehn – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 54 games, 2 goals, 2 assists. COMMENT: Ehn isn’t flashy and probably will never be a big offensive producer. But Ehn does a decent job defensively and plays a steady, competent game. He’ll need to claw for his spot next season. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Adam Erne – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 56 games, 2 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Erne supplied grit and was useful on the fourth line, but he didn’t progress offensively and needs work defensively. Erne will likely be retained but needs to show more. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Robby Fabbri – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (St. Louis-Detroit) 61 games, 15 goals, 17 assists. COMMENT: On a team lacking offense, Fabbri was a good acquisition who showed potential as a point-producer. Consistency is an issue, but Fabbri could be a key player in the short term. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Valtteri Filppula – AGE: 36. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3 million per. STATS: 70 games, 6 goals, 15 assists. COMMENT: A free agent who was expected to solidify the middle lines, Filppula didn’t do enough on either end of the ice. Filppula will be a trade chip at the next deadline. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Sam Gagner – AGE: 30: CONTRACT: Unrestricted free agent. STATS: (Edmonton-Detroit) 42 games, 6 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Acquired at the trade deadline, Gagner appeared to be a good, veteran fit in this lineup. Could provide some much-needed offense, although returning home to Edmonton might be Gagner’s priority. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Luke Glendening – AGE: 31: CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $1.8 million per: STATS: 60 games, 6 goals, 3 assists. COMMENT: Grew into a leadership role, and Glendening was impressive doing it. But on the ice, it was another sub-par season. This will be an interesting case for the Wings at the trade deadline, as Glendening has value around the NHL. GRADE: C-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Darren Helm – AGE: 33. CONTRACT: Ends 2021, $3.85 million per: STATS: 68 games, 9 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: Helm rebounded with one of the better seasons of any Wings forward, and still plays with speed. Helm could be a marketable chip at next season’s deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Taro Hirose – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 26 games, 2 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Hirose was in the opening night lineup and steadily fell out of the rotation. Needs to increase his strength and quickness. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dylan Larkin – AGE: 23: CONTRACT: Ends 2023, $6.1 million per. STATS: 71 games, 19 goals, 34 assists. COMMENT: Larkin was a different player after Christmas, understanding he couldn’t shoulder the load by himself, and got better using his linemates. His leadership qualities are impressive. Likely the Wings’ next captain. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anthony Mantha – AGE: 25. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 43 games, 16 goals, 22 assists. COMMENT: Two significant injuries cut into Mantha’s season but he still showed enough to warrant being a big piece of the future. When Mantha is on his game, few can match his combination of size and skill set. GRADE: B-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Frans Nielsen - AGE: 36: CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $5.25 million per. STATS: 60 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: It was an alarming drop statistically for Nielsen, who saw his role diminish at times. He’s a classy veteran who is an influential voice in the locker room, but Nielsen’s production has to improve. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Brendan Perlini – AGE: 24. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: (Chicago-Detroit) 40 games, 1 goal, 3 assists. COMMENT: Perlini was an early-season acquisition who got a big opportunity but failed to take advantage of it. It would be surprising to see Perlini brought back. GRADE: F. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dmytro Timashov – AGE: 23. CONTRACT: Restricted free agent. STATS: 44 games, 4 goals, 5 assists. COMMENT: Late-season waiver acquisition showed speed and tenacity in a brief spell with the Wings. Timashov could have a greater role next season. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Filip Zadina – AGE: 20. CONTRACT: Ends 2022, $925,000 per. STATS: 28 games, 8 goals, 7 assists. COMMENT: It still wasn’t a large sample size for Zadina, but he was playing his best hockey just before suffering an ankle injury. Overall, it was a promising season for Zadina. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
COACHES – It was a terrible season but there’s only so much blame that you can assign to Jeff Blashill and his assistants. There simply wasn’t much talent on this roster. No coach could have gotten much more out of this lineup. The continued ineffectiveness of the specialty teams is a head-scratcher, but again, the overall talent was lacking most nights. Blashill deserved one more season, and he got it, but there has to be improvement in 2020-21. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
FRONT OFFICE – General manager Steve Yzerman knew he’d have his work cut out for him, and his first season definitely showed it’s going to be a big undertaking to get this organization back to where it was. There were hits (Robby Fabbri, Patrik Nemeth, Alex Biega, drafting Moritz Seider) and misses (Valtteri Filppula, Brendan Perlini, Adam Erne) in Yzerman’s acquisitions, and he appeared to get good hauls for Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou at the trade deadline. But there’s still so much work ahead. GRADE: C. Todd McInturf, Detroit News
    Detroit – There’s no denying the Detroit Red Wings had a miserable season.

    The poor record and resulting team statistics show that to be true.

    But, along with the losses, there was some encouraging development among some of the young prospects not named Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha.

    Players such as Filip Hronek and Filip Zadina, plus late season call-up Gustav Lindstrom. And in Grand Rapids, recent draft picks Michael Rasmussen, Moritz Seider, Givani Smith, Evgeny Svechnikov and Joe Veleno all took steps toward becoming capable NHL players.

    “These guys are developing, they’re developing into good NHL players,” Larkin said in late May. “That’s huge for our team. Those two guys (Hronek, Zadina), they’re a big part of our future and we need them to take a huge step this summer in the gym and make sure they’re ready to go next season.”

    Hronek and Zadina are prime examples of young players who received bigger opportunities to play, had increased responsibilities, and made the most of them.

    The plan was for Hronek, 22, to have a role among the top-two defensive pairings this season. But with Danny DeKeyser (herniated disc) limited to only eight games – and veterans Trevor Daley, Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green (traded at the deadline to Edmonton) all having difficulty staying in the lineup because of injuries – Hronek earned more ice time and thrived.

    More: 'I want to keep playing': Jimmy Howard knows days in Detroit might be numbered

    Hronek led all Wings defensemen with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and topped the team in ice time, averaging 23 minutes, 54 seconds.

    “Hronek had an opportunity to have a lot of ice time, he was in a really expanded role when we lost Danny DeKeyser basically for the season,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That really put Filip into an even more expanded role and he did a good job of it, he managed it.

    “There were ups and down but when you get that much that early in your career, you’re going to go through some dry spells, and there’s no safety net because of the thinness that we have back there (in the lineup).

    “But he’s one I thought grew.”

    Zadina, 20, was the Wings’ first-round pick in 2018 and began his second pro season in Grand Rapids before being recalled in late November and continued the development he showed with the Griffins.

    Zadina had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 28 games with the Wings before suffering an ankle injury. Zadina had five goals in his last 11 games and was handling the puck well and looking to make plays like at no point in his short NHL career.

    “Zadina had an opportunity to come in and play pretty good minutes,” Blashill said. “Until he got hurt, he was doing a good job, he was starting to take steps in the right direction. He looked more confident and dangerous as an offensive player.”

    The confidence Zadina was showing offensively was something Blashill wanted to see after a timid exhibition season.

    “I wanted to see a more dangerous offensive player, and as the year went on we saw that without taking unneeded risk,” Blashill said. “That’s a growth part with him.”

    Said Larkin: “Zadina came up and he started playing really well and was dangerous. The more he was on the ice, he was more dangerous. That goal-scoring threat, we needed it pretty badly.”

    Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin met with the media in a teleconference Thursday to talk about the premature end of the 2019-20 season. The Detroit News

    The prospects in Grand Rapids were enjoying a potentially playoff-bound season with 65 points (29-27-7) when the AHL season paused on March 12.

    Lindstrom and Smith both saw playing time with the Wings, while Rasmussen (with the Wings all 2018-19), Svechnikov (coming off a lost season to knee surgery), and Seider and Veleno – in their first pro seasons – all had key roles in the Griffins’ season.

    “The exciting part is there’s quite a few of them,” said Larkin of the number of quality prospects in the minor leagues. “You have all the guys that didn’t even get a chance (to get promoted to the NHL) in Grand Rapids that I got to see in training camp.

    More: Angela Ruggiero, Larry Murphy look forward to 'exciting brand of hockey' coaching in 3ICE

    “Moritz Seider and Joe Veleno, Ras (Rasmussen) – we’ve seen him in Detroit – it seems like he took a step in the right direction playing center. (Seider, Veleno) are just trying to find their footing but also really helped that team down there.

    “I was very impressed with the demeanor of Gustav Lindstrom when he came up. He’s the kind of player I love being on the ice with.”

    The Wings had the NHL’s worst record (17-49-5) but Blashill was pleased that the young players had an opportunity to grow and develop with the difficult circumstances.

    “We talked about the growth from struggle and sometimes that’s your best growth,” Blashill said. “It’s hard to see where that direct growth is until you learn from those trials and tribulations and you apply them in the future.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE