The NHL playoffs will have a definite Michigan flavor to them.

Not necessarily a Detroit flavor. The Red Wings had the worst record in the NHL and missed the playoffs by a wide margin.

Troy's Bryan Rust led the Pittsburgh Penguins in goals scored this season. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press)

But there will be many reasons for Michigan hockey fans to tune in and watch, what with some of the best young players in the NHL — who happen to be from the state — competing in what should be an interesting and entertaining postseason.

Many of them could be difference-makers as their teams pursue the Stanley Cup.

Players such as Torey Krug (Boston), Kyle Connor and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg), Zach Werenski (Columbus) and Bryan Rust (Pittsburgh) are pivotal players in powerful lineups.

