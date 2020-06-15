Michigan natives in the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan natives playing in the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, including Ann Arbor's Andrew Copp (left) and Commerce Township's Connor Helleybuyck (right) of the Winnipeg Jets, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan natives playing in the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, including Ann Arbor's Andrew Copp (left) and Commerce Township's Connor Helleybuyck (right) of the Winnipeg Jets, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs (Port Huron). 2019-20 statistics: 26 games, 11-12-3, 2.80 GAA, .904 SVS. After he was acquired from Los Angeles at the deadline, Campbell showed glimpses of finally settling the back-up goaltending position in Toronto.
Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs (Port Huron). 2019-20 statistics: 26 games, 11-12-3, 2.80 GAA, .904 SVS. After he was acquired from Los Angeles at the deadline, Campbell showed glimpses of finally settling the back-up goaltending position in Toronto. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ian Cole, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 65 games, four goals, 22 assists. The veteran defenseman has been a key player on an Avalanche lineup that’s good enough to win the Stanley Cup. Cole (28) has been a good fit in a lineup that’s still learning how good it can be.
Ian Cole, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 65 games, four goals, 22 assists. The veteran defenseman has been a key player on an Avalanche lineup that’s good enough to win the Stanley Cup. Cole (28) has been a good fit in a lineup that’s still learning how good it can be. John Leyba, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets (Shelby Township). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 38 goals, 35 assists. The Jets look like a team that nobody will want to face this summer, and Connor’s offensive ability is one reason. The former Michigan standout solidified himself as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers this season.
Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets (Shelby Township). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 38 goals, 35 assists. The Jets look like a team that nobody will want to face this summer, and Connor’s offensive ability is one reason. The former Michigan standout solidified himself as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers this season. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Andrew Copp, center, Winnipeg Jets (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 10 goals, 16 assists. Copp has been a steady performer on a Jets lineup that surpassed expectations in some analysts’ eyes. The former Michigan standout is carving a fine NHL career as a defensive forward.
Andrew Copp, center, Winnipeg Jets (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 10 goals, 16 assists. Copp has been a steady performer on a Jets lineup that surpassed expectations in some analysts’ eyes. The former Michigan standout is carving a fine NHL career as a defensive forward. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks (Farmington Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, 18 goals, 27 assists. The 22-year-old DeBrincat is one of the better young players in the NHL, and has supplied steady scoring on an older roster. If the Blackhawks are to surprise this summer, DeBrincat will need to score goals.
Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks (Farmington Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, 18 goals, 27 assists. The 22-year-old DeBrincat is one of the better young players in the NHL, and has supplied steady scoring on an older roster. If the Blackhawks are to surprise this summer, DeBrincat will need to score goals. Kamil Krzaczynski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sheldon Dries, center, Colorado Avalanche (Macomb). 2019-20 statistics: Five games, no points. Dries was just called up by the Avalanche when the pandemic paused the NHL. The former Western Michigan star had 21 goals in the minors this season.
Sheldon Dries, center, Colorado Avalanche (Macomb). 2019-20 statistics: Five games, no points. Dries was just called up by the Avalanche when the pandemic paused the NHL. The former Western Michigan star had 21 goals in the minors this season. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nathan Gerbe, center, Columbus Blue Jackets (Oxford). 2019-20 statistics: 30 games, four goals, six assists. Gerbe’s work ethic and determined attitude pretty much personifies this particular Blue Jackets roster. Gerbe is Columbus’ nominee for the Lady Byng (dedication to hockey) this season.
Nathan Gerbe, center, Columbus Blue Jackets (Oxford). 2019-20 statistics: 30 games, four goals, six assists. Gerbe’s work ethic and determined attitude pretty much personifies this particular Blue Jackets roster. Gerbe is Columbus’ nominee for the Lady Byng (dedication to hockey) this season. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Andy Greene, defenseman, N.Y. Islanders (Trenton). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, two goals, 12 assists. The veteran defenseman has an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup on a sneaky-good Islanders roster. Greene is nearing the end of a long, distinguished career in New Jersey, and now the Islanders, who acquired him at the deadline.
Andy Greene, defenseman, N.Y. Islanders (Trenton). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, two goals, 12 assists. The veteran defenseman has an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup on a sneaky-good Islanders roster. Greene is nearing the end of a long, distinguished career in New Jersey, and now the Islanders, who acquired him at the deadline. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Connor Hellebuyck, goaltender Winnipeg Jets (Commerce Township). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, 31-21-5, 2.57 GAA, .922 SVS. The reason nobody in the West wants to face Winnipeg is Hellebuyck, after the season he’s had so far. One of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Hellebuyck could carry the Jets singlehandedly for multiple rounds.
Connor Hellebuyck, goaltender Winnipeg Jets (Commerce Township). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, 31-21-5, 2.57 GAA, .922 SVS. The reason nobody in the West wants to face Winnipeg is Hellebuyck, after the season he’s had so far. One of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Hellebuyck could carry the Jets singlehandedly for multiple rounds. Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Torey Krug, defenseman, Boston Bruins (Livonia). 2019-20 statistics: 61 games, nine goals, 40 assists. The Bruins had the NHL’s best record and Krug was a significant piece of the powerful Bruins’ lineup. The former Michigan State star is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Another impressive playoff performance could mean a huge payday, although Krug appears to be the bridge to the future on this Bruins’ roster.
Torey Krug, defenseman, Boston Bruins (Livonia). 2019-20 statistics: 61 games, nine goals, 40 assists. The Bruins had the NHL’s best record and Krug was a significant piece of the powerful Bruins’ lineup. The former Michigan State star is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Another impressive playoff performance could mean a huge payday, although Krug appears to be the bridge to the future on this Bruins’ roster. Winslow Townson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
MacKenzie MacEachern, forward, St. Louis Blues (Bloomfield Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, seven goals, three assists. The former Mr. Hockey while at Birmingham Brother Rice earned a Stanley Cup ring last the Blues last season, and this roster is good enough to do it again. MacEachern, a Michigan State product, has shown more offense in opportunities this season.
MacKenzie MacEachern, forward, St. Louis Blues (Bloomfield Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, seven goals, three assists. The former Mr. Hockey while at Birmingham Brother Rice earned a Stanley Cup ring last the Blues last season, and this roster is good enough to do it again. MacEachern, a Michigan State product, has shown more offense in opportunities this season. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Alec Martinez, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights (Rochester Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, three goals, 13 assists. A Stanley Cup winner in Los Angeles, Martinez was acquired at the trade deadline and fits nicely on a veteran roster that’s focused on the Cup. Martinez’ Stanley Cup pedigree should be beneficial to Vegas.
Alec Martinez, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights (Rochester Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, three goals, 13 assists. A Stanley Cup winner in Los Angeles, Martinez was acquired at the trade deadline and fits nicely on a veteran roster that’s focused on the Cup. Martinez’ Stanley Cup pedigree should be beneficial to Vegas. John Locher, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Gerald Mayhew, center, Minnesota Wild (Wyandotte). 2019-20 statistics: 13 games, two goals. Mayhew had 39 goals in the minors this season and could help ignite a Wild offense that needs a spark. The Wild have said Mayhew will be on the roster this summer.
Gerald Mayhew, center, Minnesota Wild (Wyandotte). 2019-20 statistics: 13 games, two goals. Mayhew had 39 goals in the minors this season and could help ignite a Wild offense that needs a spark. The Wild have said Mayhew will be on the roster this summer. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Tyler Motte, center, Vancouver Canucks (St. Clair). 2019-20 statistics: 34 games, four goals, four assists. The former Michigan star is a determined checking forward on a talented Canucks lineup that could be a sleeper in the playoffs. Motte has found a niche in Vancouver after bouncing around.
Tyler Motte, center, Vancouver Canucks (St. Clair). 2019-20 statistics: 34 games, four goals, four assists. The former Michigan star is a determined checking forward on a talented Canucks lineup that could be a sleeper in the playoffs. Motte has found a niche in Vancouver after bouncing around. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jordan Oesterle, defenseman, Arizona Coyotes (Dearborn Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, three goals, 10 assists. The Dearborn Divine Child grad is part of an underrated Coyotes lineup that could be a factor in the West. Oesterle’s role has grown every season in Arizona.
Jordan Oesterle, defenseman, Arizona Coyotes (Dearborn Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, three goals, 10 assists. The Dearborn Divine Child grad is part of an underrated Coyotes lineup that could be a factor in the West. Oesterle’s role has grown every season in Arizona. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Greg Pateryn, defenseman, Minnesota Wild (Sterling Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 20 games, three assists. The defensive defenseman has found a spot in a deep Wild defense that is balanced as any in the NHL. Pateryn will have his hands full against Vancouver’s offensive attack.
Greg Pateryn, defenseman, Minnesota Wild (Sterling Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 20 games, three assists. The defensive defenseman has found a spot in a deep Wild defense that is balanced as any in the NHL. Pateryn will have his hands full against Vancouver’s offensive attack. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jeff Petry, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens (West Bloomfield). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 11 goals, 29 assists. The veteran who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s/Michigan State has become one of the NHL’s better defenseman in Montreal and will be asked to slow Pittsburgh’s prolific offensive attack.
Jeff Petry, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens (West Bloomfield). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 11 goals, 29 assists. The veteran who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s/Michigan State has become one of the NHL’s better defenseman in Montreal and will be asked to slow Pittsburgh’s prolific offensive attack. Karl B DeBlaker, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Bryan Rust, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Troy). 2019-20 statistics: 55 games, 27 goals, 29 assists. On a team with Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, it’s the former Brother Rice and US Development Team Program alum who leads the Penguins in goals. Rust has played some of his best hockey in the playoffs, something the Penguins will count on this summer.
Bryan Rust, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Troy). 2019-20 statistics: 55 games, 27 goals, 29 assists. On a team with Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, it’s the former Brother Rice and US Development Team Program alum who leads the Penguins in goals. Rust has played some of his best hockey in the playoffs, something the Penguins will count on this summer. Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jacob Trouba, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers (Rochester). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, seven goals, 20 assists. Trouba was traded from Winnipeg last summer and was playing some of his best hockey with the Rangers late in the regular season. If Trouba plays to his potential, the Rangers will be a tough team to beat.
Jacob Trouba, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers (Rochester). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, seven goals, 20 assists. Trouba was traded from Winnipeg last summer and was playing some of his best hockey with the Rangers late in the regular season. If Trouba plays to his potential, the Rangers will be a tough team to beat. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Austin Watson, forward, Nashville Predators (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 53 games, six goals, eight assists. The power forward has been an important fourth-line energy player for the Predators, and if Nashville has any hopes of turning around what’s been a disappointing season, don’t be surprised if Watson (51) scores key goals.
Austin Watson, forward, Nashville Predators (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 53 games, six goals, eight assists. The power forward has been an important fourth-line energy player for the Predators, and if Nashville has any hopes of turning around what’s been a disappointing season, don’t be surprised if Watson (51) scores key goals. Mark Zaleski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets (Grosse Pointe). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 20 goals, 21 assists. The former Michigan star is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, bar none. Werenski likely will get some Norris Trophy votes for his season. If the Blue Jackets have success in the playoffs, Werenski is likely to be a key reason why.
Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets (Grosse Pointe). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 20 goals, 21 assists. The former Michigan star is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, bar none. Werenski likely will get some Norris Trophy votes for his season. If the Blue Jackets have success in the playoffs, Werenski is likely to be a key reason why. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Luke Witkowski, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning (Holland). 2019-20 statistics: 12 games, one goal, two assists. Witkowski (28) started the season in the NHL, but was in the minors when the pandemic struck. Might be added to the roster for depth.
Luke Witkowski, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning (Holland). 2019-20 statistics: 12 games, one goal, two assists. Witkowski (28) started the season in the NHL, but was in the minors when the pandemic struck. Might be added to the roster for depth. Karl B DeBlaker, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit – Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has been named to a task force to assist the American Hockey League in its Return to Play strategy.

    The task force’s purpose is to provide leadership and direction to the AHL in planning for a return in the 2020-21 season.

    The Wings’ minor-league affiliate in the AHL, the Grand Rapids Griffins, saw its season end March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is also part of the task force.

    The group, made up of NHL general managers and AHL team presidents and ownership representatives, and be chaired by David Andrews, outgoing AHL president and chief executive officer.

    More: As Detroit sits, these former Red Wings are still vying for a Stanley Cup

    The Return to Play task force will not have any operational or management responsibility for executing the AHL’s return.

    Without a major television contract, and the possibility of no fans in arenas, the AHL has major revenue hurdles to overcome before next season can begin.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE