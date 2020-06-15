Detroit – Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has been named to a task force to assist the American Hockey League in its Return to Play strategy.

The task force’s purpose is to provide leadership and direction to the AHL in planning for a return in the 2020-21 season.

Steve Yzerman (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Wings’ minor-league affiliate in the AHL, the Grand Rapids Griffins, saw its season end March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is also part of the task force.

The group, made up of NHL general managers and AHL team presidents and ownership representatives, and be chaired by David Andrews, outgoing AHL president and chief executive officer.

The Return to Play task force will not have any operational or management responsibility for executing the AHL’s return.

Without a major television contract, and the possibility of no fans in arenas, the AHL has major revenue hurdles to overcome before next season can begin.

