Detroit — Just in case you didn’t get enough of the Red Wings’ NHL-worst season — yes, they were 17-49-5 — you can watch it some more.

But this time, with a behind-the-scenes feel to it.

The Red Wings didn't get many chances to celebrate this past season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Winged Wheel is a seven-part documentary that’ll debut Tuesday on “The Word on Woodward” from 3-5 p.m. on DetroitRedWings.com. Each episode ranges from seven to 10 minutes.

Fans can also catch it on the team’s Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channels.

The first episode begins with the 2018-19 Wings’ locker cleanout and includes Steve Yzerman being introduced as the team’s new general manager.

The documentary will then guide fans through the up and (many) downs of the 2019-20 season.

