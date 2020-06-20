Michigan natives in the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan natives playing in the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, including Ann Arbor's Andrew Copp (left) and Commerce Township's Connor Helleybuyck (right) of the Winnipeg Jets, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs (Port Huron). 2019-20 statistics: 26 games, 11-12-3, 2.80 GAA, .904 SVS. After he was acquired from Los Angeles at the deadline, Campbell showed glimpses of finally settling the back-up goaltending position in Toronto.
Ian Cole, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 65 games, four goals, 22 assists. The veteran defenseman has been a key player on an Avalanche lineup that’s good enough to win the Stanley Cup. Cole (28) has been a good fit in a lineup that’s still learning how good it can be.
Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets (Shelby Township). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 38 goals, 35 assists. The Jets look like a team that nobody will want to face this summer, and Connor’s offensive ability is one reason. The former Michigan standout solidified himself as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers this season.
Andrew Copp, center, Winnipeg Jets (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 10 goals, 16 assists. Copp has been a steady performer on a Jets lineup that surpassed expectations in some analysts’ eyes. The former Michigan standout is carving a fine NHL career as a defensive forward.
Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks (Farmington Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, 18 goals, 27 assists. The 22-year-old DeBrincat is one of the better young players in the NHL, and has supplied steady scoring on an older roster. If the Blackhawks are to surprise this summer, DeBrincat will need to score goals.
Sheldon Dries, center, Colorado Avalanche (Macomb). 2019-20 statistics: Five games, no points. Dries was just called up by the Avalanche when the pandemic paused the NHL. The former Western Michigan star had 21 goals in the minors this season.
Nathan Gerbe, center, Columbus Blue Jackets (Oxford). 2019-20 statistics: 30 games, four goals, six assists. Gerbe’s work ethic and determined attitude pretty much personifies this particular Blue Jackets roster. Gerbe is Columbus’ nominee for the Lady Byng (dedication to hockey) this season.
Andy Greene, defenseman, N.Y. Islanders (Trenton). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, two goals, 12 assists. The veteran defenseman has an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup on a sneaky-good Islanders roster. Greene is nearing the end of a long, distinguished career in New Jersey, and now the Islanders, who acquired him at the deadline.
Connor Hellebuyck, goaltender Winnipeg Jets (Commerce Township). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, 31-21-5, 2.57 GAA, .922 SVS. The reason nobody in the West wants to face Winnipeg is Hellebuyck, after the season he’s had so far. One of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Hellebuyck could carry the Jets singlehandedly for multiple rounds.
Torey Krug, defenseman, Boston Bruins (Livonia). 2019-20 statistics: 61 games, nine goals, 40 assists. The Bruins had the NHL’s best record and Krug was a significant piece of the powerful Bruins’ lineup. The former Michigan State star is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Another impressive playoff performance could mean a huge payday, although Krug appears to be the bridge to the future on this Bruins’ roster.
MacKenzie MacEachern, forward, St. Louis Blues (Bloomfield Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, seven goals, three assists. The former Mr. Hockey while at Birmingham Brother Rice earned a Stanley Cup ring last the Blues last season, and this roster is good enough to do it again. MacEachern, a Michigan State product, has shown more offense in opportunities this season.
Alec Martinez, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights (Rochester Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, three goals, 13 assists. A Stanley Cup winner in Los Angeles, Martinez was acquired at the trade deadline and fits nicely on a veteran roster that’s focused on the Cup. Martinez’ Stanley Cup pedigree should be beneficial to Vegas.
Gerald Mayhew, center, Minnesota Wild (Wyandotte). 2019-20 statistics: 13 games, two goals. Mayhew had 39 goals in the minors this season and could help ignite a Wild offense that needs a spark. The Wild have said Mayhew will be on the roster this summer.
Tyler Motte, center, Vancouver Canucks (St. Clair). 2019-20 statistics: 34 games, four goals, four assists. The former Michigan star is a determined checking forward on a talented Canucks lineup that could be a sleeper in the playoffs. Motte has found a niche in Vancouver after bouncing around.
Jordan Oesterle, defenseman, Arizona Coyotes (Dearborn Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, three goals, 10 assists. The Dearborn Divine Child grad is part of an underrated Coyotes lineup that could be a factor in the West. Oesterle’s role has grown every season in Arizona.
Greg Pateryn, defenseman, Minnesota Wild (Sterling Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 20 games, three assists. The defensive defenseman has found a spot in a deep Wild defense that is balanced as any in the NHL. Pateryn will have his hands full against Vancouver’s offensive attack.
Jeff Petry, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens (West Bloomfield). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 11 goals, 29 assists. The veteran who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s/Michigan State has become one of the NHL’s better defenseman in Montreal and will be asked to slow Pittsburgh’s prolific offensive attack.
Bryan Rust, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Troy). 2019-20 statistics: 55 games, 27 goals, 29 assists. On a team with Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, it’s the former Brother Rice and US Development Team Program alum who leads the Penguins in goals. Rust has played some of his best hockey in the playoffs, something the Penguins will count on this summer.
Jacob Trouba, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers (Rochester). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, seven goals, 20 assists. Trouba was traded from Winnipeg last summer and was playing some of his best hockey with the Rangers late in the regular season. If Trouba plays to his potential, the Rangers will be a tough team to beat.
Austin Watson, forward, Nashville Predators (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 53 games, six goals, eight assists. The power forward has been an important fourth-line energy player for the Predators, and if Nashville has any hopes of turning around what’s been a disappointing season, don’t be surprised if Watson (51) scores key goals.
Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets (Grosse Pointe). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 20 goals, 21 assists. The former Michigan star is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, bar none. Werenski likely will get some Norris Trophy votes for his season. If the Blue Jackets have success in the playoffs, Werenski is likely to be a key reason why.
Luke Witkowski, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning (Holland). 2019-20 statistics: 12 games, one goal, two assists. Witkowski (28) started the season in the NHL, but was in the minors when the pandemic struck. Might be added to the roster for depth.
    Detroit — Lisa McDowell awoke one March morning and immediately knew something wasn’t right.

    McDowell couldn’t taste the tea she drinks every morning. She had no appetite. She simply wasn’t feeling well, after feeling really tired the day before.

    “I woke up and I felt like a truck hit me,” McDowell said. "I had a 105-degree fever. I never had that.”

    McDowell is the Red Wings’ team dietician and is also director of clinical nutrition and wellness at Ann Arbor St. Joseph Mercy Health System. She’s an avid runner. Active, always on the move.

    But in March, McDowell came down with the coronavirus, leading to three weeks of feeling as bad as she had ever felt.

    An unrelenting fever, difficulty breathing, she was forcing herself to get up and do simple tasks.

    “I was very sick for at least three weeks,” McDowell said. “I would say during that time I was very very, very sick and I thought, ‘My God, am I going to die sick?’ for about 10 days.”

    Three weeks of agony, pure and simple.

    “I had a fever, like about 104.7, for over a week, the fever would not relent,” McDowell said. “I came in (to the hospital) and got tested and it came back positive. It was scary.

    “It was a tough go.”

    The symptom that bothered McDowell most was the difficulty breathing.

    McDowell is an accomplished runner, she’s run in the Grand Canyon, a 50-mile run with many elevation changes, and monitors her breathing and sleeping regularly.

    But this was so different.

    “It was real weird for me to have this (virus), where at night, I would be counting my breath,” McDowell said. “Am I getting a deep enough breath? And what’s my oxygen saturation? That’s what was so scary.”

    The breathing difficulties weren’t all her problems.

    “I also had easy bleeding,” McDowell said. “I noticed it when I brushed my teeth. I was just so nervous. It’s such a problematic virus and then it can attack systems.

    “But I just tried to do what the doctors instructed me to do that was to make myself eat and get out of bed and try to move around.

    “But, again, it was a rough go.”

    McDowell was rarely around the Red Wings leading up to the NHL season being paused March 12.

    McDowell wasn’t on the road trip to Washington the day the season was halted and had only been at Little Caesars Arena three days before.

    But there was a huge difference in her health earlier that week.

    “I was OK at that point, so I didn’t expose anybody,” McDowell said. “I wasn’t sick yet.”

    But there were coronavirus cases at St. Joseph, and colleagues of McDowell’s were tested for COVID when she was beginning to feel ill.

    “I was sick right when it was kind of hitting Michigan (in March),” McDowell said. “I was probably one of the earliest cases.”

    During the time McDowell was sick at home, interaction with other people was obviously prohibited.

    “I didn’t want to expose people, and I have elderly parents and I didn’t want them to be sick, so I kind of stayed tucked away for a month.

    “The only person home with me was my son (Connery),” McDowell said. “He was great. I had a lot of wonderful people offer to help me. I had a lot of support. That was really meaningful.”

    McDowell finally got a sense of relief on April 6.

    “I was starting to feel OK and I tested negative that day,” McDowell said. “I’m gritty and tough, we have a rigorous travel schedule (with the Wings), and I’m working at the hospital. But I just couldn’t believe I was taken down so hard.”

    McDowell has begun her running regimen but it’s not close to her usual routine.

    McDowell is back at work and feels stronger every day. But the thought of where she was a few months ago and how she felt, that hasn’t left.

    “I’m doing a mile of running, then I walk a mile, then I’ll run a mile,” McDowell said. “I can’t go out and run 20 (miles) like I could before.

    “It was scary. I’m happy I'm doing better. But it’s not like I’m 100 percent.”

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

