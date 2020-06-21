Michigan natives in the 2019-20 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan natives playing in the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, including Ann Arbor's Andrew Copp (left) and Commerce Township's Connor Helleybuyck (right) of the Winnipeg Jets, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan natives playing in the 2019-20 NHL playoffs, including Ann Arbor's Andrew Copp (left) and Commerce Township's Connor Helleybuyck (right) of the Winnipeg Jets, with analysis from Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. Alex Gallardo, Associated Press
Jack Campbell, goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs (Port Huron). 2019-20 statistics: 26 games, 11-12-3, 2.80 GAA, .904 SVS. After he was acquired from Los Angeles at the deadline, Campbell showed glimpses of finally settling the back-up goaltending position in Toronto.
Ian Cole, defenseman, Colorado Avalanche (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 65 games, four goals, 22 assists. The veteran defenseman has been a key player on an Avalanche lineup that’s good enough to win the Stanley Cup. Cole (28) has been a good fit in a lineup that’s still learning how good it can be.
Kyle Connor, forward, Winnipeg Jets (Shelby Township). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 38 goals, 35 assists. The Jets look like a team that nobody will want to face this summer, and Connor’s offensive ability is one reason. The former Michigan standout solidified himself as one of the NHL’s best goal-scorers this season.
Andrew Copp, center, Winnipeg Jets (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 10 goals, 16 assists. Copp has been a steady performer on a Jets lineup that surpassed expectations in some analysts’ eyes. The former Michigan standout is carving a fine NHL career as a defensive forward.
Alex DeBrincat, forward, Chicago Blackhawks (Farmington Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, 18 goals, 27 assists. The 22-year-old DeBrincat is one of the better young players in the NHL, and has supplied steady scoring on an older roster. If the Blackhawks are to surprise this summer, DeBrincat will need to score goals.
Sheldon Dries, center, Colorado Avalanche (Macomb). 2019-20 statistics: Five games, no points. Dries was just called up by the Avalanche when the pandemic paused the NHL. The former Western Michigan star had 21 goals in the minors this season.
Nathan Gerbe, center, Columbus Blue Jackets (Oxford). 2019-20 statistics: 30 games, four goals, six assists. Gerbe’s work ethic and determined attitude pretty much personifies this particular Blue Jackets roster. Gerbe is Columbus’ nominee for the Lady Byng (dedication to hockey) this season.
Andy Greene, defenseman, N.Y. Islanders (Trenton). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, two goals, 12 assists. The veteran defenseman has an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup on a sneaky-good Islanders roster. Greene is nearing the end of a long, distinguished career in New Jersey, and now the Islanders, who acquired him at the deadline.
Connor Hellebuyck, goaltender Winnipeg Jets (Commerce Township). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, 31-21-5, 2.57 GAA, .922 SVS. The reason nobody in the West wants to face Winnipeg is Hellebuyck, after the season he’s had so far. One of the NHL’s best goaltenders, Hellebuyck could carry the Jets singlehandedly for multiple rounds.
Torey Krug, defenseman, Boston Bruins (Livonia). 2019-20 statistics: 61 games, nine goals, 40 assists. The Bruins had the NHL’s best record and Krug was a significant piece of the powerful Bruins’ lineup. The former Michigan State star is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Another impressive playoff performance could mean a huge payday, although Krug appears to be the bridge to the future on this Bruins’ roster.
MacKenzie MacEachern, forward, St. Louis Blues (Bloomfield Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, seven goals, three assists. The former Mr. Hockey while at Birmingham Brother Rice earned a Stanley Cup ring last the Blues last season, and this roster is good enough to do it again. MacEachern, a Michigan State product, has shown more offense in opportunities this season.
Alec Martinez, defenseman, Vegas Golden Knights (Rochester Hills). 2019-20 statistics: 51 games, three goals, 13 assists. A Stanley Cup winner in Los Angeles, Martinez was acquired at the trade deadline and fits nicely on a veteran roster that’s focused on the Cup. Martinez’ Stanley Cup pedigree should be beneficial to Vegas.
Gerald Mayhew, center, Minnesota Wild (Wyandotte). 2019-20 statistics: 13 games, two goals. Mayhew had 39 goals in the minors this season and could help ignite a Wild offense that needs a spark. The Wild have said Mayhew will be on the roster this summer.
Tyler Motte, center, Vancouver Canucks (St. Clair). 2019-20 statistics: 34 games, four goals, four assists. The former Michigan star is a determined checking forward on a talented Canucks lineup that could be a sleeper in the playoffs. Motte has found a niche in Vancouver after bouncing around.
Jordan Oesterle, defenseman, Arizona Coyotes (Dearborn Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 58 games, three goals, 10 assists. The Dearborn Divine Child grad is part of an underrated Coyotes lineup that could be a factor in the West. Oesterle’s role has grown every season in Arizona.
Greg Pateryn, defenseman, Minnesota Wild (Sterling Heights). 2019-20 statistics: 20 games, three assists. The defensive defenseman has found a spot in a deep Wild defense that is balanced as any in the NHL. Pateryn will have his hands full against Vancouver’s offensive attack.
Jeff Petry, defenseman, Montreal Canadiens (West Bloomfield). 2019-20 statistics: 71 games, 11 goals, 29 assists. The veteran who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s/Michigan State has become one of the NHL’s better defenseman in Montreal and will be asked to slow Pittsburgh’s prolific offensive attack.
Bryan Rust, forward, Pittsburgh Penguins (Troy). 2019-20 statistics: 55 games, 27 goals, 29 assists. On a team with Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, it’s the former Brother Rice and US Development Team Program alum who leads the Penguins in goals. Rust has played some of his best hockey in the playoffs, something the Penguins will count on this summer.
Jacob Trouba, defenseman, N.Y. Rangers (Rochester). 2019-20 statistics: 70 games, seven goals, 20 assists. Trouba was traded from Winnipeg last summer and was playing some of his best hockey with the Rangers late in the regular season. If Trouba plays to his potential, the Rangers will be a tough team to beat.
Austin Watson, forward, Nashville Predators (Ann Arbor). 2019-20 statistics: 53 games, six goals, eight assists. The power forward has been an important fourth-line energy player for the Predators, and if Nashville has any hopes of turning around what’s been a disappointing season, don’t be surprised if Watson (51) scores key goals.
Zach Werenski, defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets (Grosse Pointe). 2019-20 statistics: 63 games, 20 goals, 21 assists. The former Michigan star is one of the best young defensemen in the NHL, bar none. Werenski likely will get some Norris Trophy votes for his season. If the Blue Jackets have success in the playoffs, Werenski is likely to be a key reason why.
Luke Witkowski, forward, Tampa Bay Lightning (Holland). 2019-20 statistics: 12 games, one goal, two assists. Witkowski (28) started the season in the NHL, but was in the minors when the pandemic struck. Might be added to the roster for depth.
    Teams rarely repeat as champions in any sport these days. The parity in most leagues simply make the task too difficult.

    But the St. Louis Blues appear suited to bring home a second straight Stanley Cup this summer.

    When the NHL playoffs get underway, the Blues will be a well deserved No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They’ve looked as formidable, almost all of this season, as they did when rolling toward winning the Cup last season.

    “A lot of people thought there would be a hangover, or whatever they want to call it,” Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo told NHL.com. “But if you look at our group – experienced, professional – I don’t think there’s any worry in our locker room that this thing wasn’t going to turn out the way we wanted, especially at the start of the year.

    “We felt like we had a group that really kind of flipped that switch to get ready for the start of the season. That’s the reason we’ve been able to carry it as far as we have and why we’ll have success moving forward into the end of the (playoffs).”

    The Blues will take on Colorado, Vegas and Dallas in a round-robin among the top four seeds in the West.

    More: 'I felt like a truck hit me': Red Wings dietitian Lisa McDowell overcomes coronavirus

    With what will likely amount to a four-month break, since the season paused, the Blues will be healthy and rested for what should be another tough run.

    “We were getting excited as a team, I could feel that, but at the same time, it is a good break for our group,” Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey in the past year. I guess you can say we played two seasons. For our group, it’s going to be good, it’s going to be exciting. 

    “Obviously, the excitement of the playoffs is what it is. There’s going to be no concern of getting up to pace and getting ready for those games.”

    Previously, we took a look at the matchups for the Eastern Conference. Today, the Western Conference.

    ►(5) Edmonton vs. (12) Chicago

    Records: Edmonton 37-25-9 (.585 points percentage), Chicago 32-30-8 (.514).

    Storyline: The Blackhawks somehow find themselves in position to be in the postseason after a largely disappointing season – against Edmonton superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

    Key: Draisaitl is the likely NHL Most Valuable Player and McDavid is generally considered the NHL’s best player. Are they ready to carry the Oilers to a Stanley Cup?

    Key player: Chicago C Jonathan Toews. He hasn’t had a typical season, but can he recapture the magic after a four-month break.

    Prediction: Edmonton in five.

    ►(6) Nashville vs. (11) Arizona

    Records: Nashville 35-26-8 (.565), Arizona 33-29-8 (.529).

    Storyline: The Coyotes are a young team getting a lot of attention as a possible darkhorse Stanley Cup contender. They have an intriguing blend of experience and talented youth.

    Key: Nashville hasn’t had the type of season it expected, with many stars playing below par. Here’s a chance to erase all that.

    Key player: Arizona C Taylor Hall. This is an opportunity to make a big statement before unrestricted free agency.

    Prediction: Arizona in five.

    ►(7) Vancouver vs. (10) Minnesota

    Records: Vancouver 36-27-6 (.565), Minnesota 35-27-7 (.558)

    Storyline: Vancouver has several young players who are quickly becoming impact players, but because the Canucks play in western Canada, few know them. This tournament is a chance to change all that.

    Key: Can the veteran, defensive-minded Wild slow down the quicker, younger Canucks?

    Key player: Vancouver C Elias Pettersson. With 27 goals and 66 points, Petterson matched his rookie success and gets his first postseason experience.

    Prediction: Vancouver in 4.

    ►(8) Calgary vs. (9) Winnipeg

    Records: Calgary 36-27-7 (.564), Winnipeg 37-28-6 (.563).

    Storyline: Western Canada will love this series, and many hockey fans should tune in also, because this should be as even and hard-hitting series of any this summer.

    Key: Calgary might have more top-end talent, but Winnipeg probably has a bit more depth through the lineup.

    Key player: Winnipeg G Connor Hellebuyck. The Commerce native gives the Jets the one big edge by either team in any position. Hellebuyck has arguably been the NHL’s best goalie this season.

    Prediction: Winnipeg in five.

    ROUND ROBIN

    (1) St. Louis (42-19-10, .662 points percentage); (2) Colorado (42-20-8, .657); (3) Vegas (39-24-8, .606); (4) Dallas (37-24-8, .594)

    Storyline: Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis has looked even stronger at times this season than it did during its playoff run last spring.

    Key: All four of these teams have great balance in their lineups and are healthy. All four have the experience to make a long run, too.

    Key player: Colorado D Cale Makar. This will be a good opportunity for Makar to show why he is the likely Rookie of the Year winner.

    Prediction: St. Louis continues its machine-like mentality and wins this little tournament also.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

