Detroit — Ken Holland, who constructed the Red Wings into a dynasty, was elected Wednesday to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Holland was named in the Builder category, while former Wings’ forward Marian Hossa, who played one memorable season in the organization during a legendary career, was also elected.

Former Red Wings general manager Ken Holland was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Also making up the 2020 class: former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, and Canadian women's star Kim St-Pierre.

Holland was general manager of the Wings for the 1998, 2002 and 2008 Stanley Cups, and was assistant GM in 1997.

“Expert in team development and building a strong foundation for his teams, Ken Holland’s approach to management has proven successful through his long career with the Detroit Red Wings and his more recent work with the Edmonton Oilers, and as a result, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder category in 2020,” the Hall announced.

The Wings made the playoffs 25 consecutive years under Holland’s direction before finally missing in 2016-17.

Holland left the Wings organization in May 2019 after 34 years for Edmonton, and quickly resurrected the Oilers into a playoff team.

Holland joined the Wings as a Western Canada scout in 1985 and was quickly promoted to director of amateur scouting, and then to assistant GM and goaltending coach.

Hossa spent the 2008-09 season with the Wings — he was signed Holland — scoring 40 goals (71 points) in 74 games and helping lead the Wings to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins in seven games.

One of the premier two-way forwards in the game, Hossa had 525 goals and 609 assists (1,134 points) in 1,309 games and won three Stanley Cups later in his career with Chicago. Hossa is 20th all-time with 12 playoff game-winning goals and 30th all-time with 149 playoff points.

Among the builders or players locally who missed election this season include Michigan coach Red Berenson, and former Wings’ Chris Osgood, Pat Verbeek and Mike Vernon.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan