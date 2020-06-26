Detroit — The Red Wings didn’t win much during this past regular season and added one more loss, sort of, Friday.

The failed to win Friday’s NHL Draft Lottery, and will wind up pickingfourth whenever the actual NHL Entry Draft will be held (probably in October).

Alexis Lafreniere is the front-runner to be selected No. 1 in the NHL Entry Draft. (Photo: Ryan Remiorz, Associated Press)

But let the conspiracy theories begin, as a team who will be playing in the qualifying round in July/August, and will lose in that round, will be picking first overall.

Yes, so, a team such as Pittsburgh, Toronto, Edmonton, Chicago, a team of that ilk could be landing forward Alexis Lafreniere, the expected No. 1 overall pick.

Phase Two of this draft, determining the No. 1 overall pick, will be held after the qualifying round and before the first round.

Los Angeles will pick second overall.

The Wings had the worst record in the NHL and the best individual odds (18.5%) of landing the top pick.

But they had a slightly over 50 percent chance of picking fourth and that's exactly where they wound up.

But Ottawa had the best overall odds, given the Senators had the second-worst record (14.5%) and owned San Jose’s draft pick. The Sharks had the third-worst record, and 11.5% odds of picking first - but would up with the 3rd and 5th picks.

The Wings aren’t going to get Lafreniere, but there are a bundle of high-end prospects in that next batch of players under Lafreniere, any of them who could be

Forwards Quinton Byfield, Tim Stutzle and Cole Perfetti (Saginaw/OHL), defensemen Jamie Drysdale and Jake Sanderson (US National Team Development Program), and goalie Yaroslav Askarov are all highly regarded potential picks the Wings will consider.

