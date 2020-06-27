Detroit — Still disappointed about the Red Wings dropping to fourth overall in the NHL Draft Lottery?

The last time the Red Wings picked in the fourth spot, in 1983, they happened to choose a young player who went on to bigger and better things.

A Hall of Fame career, incidentally.

That would be current general manager Steve Yzerman.

“It was a long time ago, it doesn’t resonate with me anymore,” said Yzerman Friday after the draft lottery ended. “I was picked fourth overall. I had no idea going into the draft what my NHL career was going to be like. I had no expectations for myself. Things worked out.

“Whether you're picking first, second, or third — picking first gives you the best odds maybe of getting a player, but at end of the day you look at the history of the draft and you’re going to see great players come from all different spots in the draft.

“The higher you pick, the more you increase your odds.”

In recent years, that fourth spot has produced a string of exciting young players who are among the NHL’s best.

Defenseman Cale Makar (Colorado, 2017) is the likely Rookie of the Year winner this year, and forwards Mitch Marner (Toronto, 2015) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa, 2018) are key pieces in their organization.

So, the Wings definitely have an opportunity to land an impactful player at No. 4 overall.

“We’re going to get a great prospect,” Yzeman said. “How good of a player he becomes? Time will tell. The system is what it is. It’s the same for all the teams. We’re going to get a great prospect and we’re going to do everything we can to develop him and maybe we will get lucky.”

Here is the list of last 20 No. 4 picks overall in the Entry Draft.

2019 – Bowen Byram, Colorado, defense: The offensive defenseman hasn’t yet made it to the NHL but many scouts believe the Avalance have another exciting, premier piece to add to an already impressive collection of young talent.

2018 – Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa, left wing: Tkachuk has scored 22 and 21 goals his first two NHL season and is already regarded among the best power forwards in the NHL.

2017 – Cale Makar, Colorado, D: The likely Calder Trophy (best rookie) winner this season, the offensive defenseman had 50 points (38 assists) in 57 games and electrified the NHL with his skating and vision on the ice.

2016 – Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton, right wing: Sure has looked like a miss for the Oilers. Puljujarvi spent this season in Finland and with 17 goals in 139 NHL games the 6-foot-4 winger has been a major disappointment.

2015 – Mitch Marner, Toronto, RW – Simply put, one of the more dazzling and exciting players in the NHL. The Leafs got a star with this selection, a hometown boy who has had a 94-point season in his young career.

2014 - Sam Bennett Calgary, C – Bennett hasn’t been the offensive player the Flames probably suspected he’d be – his career high is 18 goals – but he’s been serviceable player who plays with grit and adds depth to a strong lineup.

2013 – Seth Jones, Nashville (now with Columbus), D – Originally selected by Nashville – who traded 2010 4th pick Ryan Johansen for Jones – Jones is now in the discussion for the Norris Trophy (best defenseman) every season. He’s an elite defenseman.

2012 – Griffin Reinhart, New York Islanders, D – Reinhart just didn’t pan out. He only wound up playing 37 games between the Islanders and Edmonton and this past season was in Europe. A big miss, here.

2011 – Adam Larsson, New Jersey (now with Edmonton), D – Maybe he hasn’t reached the stardom some scouts felt Larsson would achieve, but Larsson has been a productive defenseman who was traded for Taylor Hall in 2016.

2010 – Ryan Johansen, Columbus (now with Nashville), C – The Blue Jackets traded Johansen for Seth Jones (2013 No. 4 overall) but hasn’t achieved the level of stardom many expected. Johansen’s career high is 71 points, and he’s been particularly disappointing this season (36 points).

2009 – Evander Kane, Atlanta (now San Jose), LW – An annual 20-to-30 goal scorer who has carved out a productive career for himself. The fact Kane has reached 30 goals only twice is a bit of a disappointment, but any team would want to add him to their roster.

2008 – Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis, D – One of the best defensemen in the NHL, a consummate leader, and a big piece in the Blues’ Stanley Cup win last season. And he’s an unrestricted free agent this summer. If the Red Wings could draft a player of Pietrangelo’s pedigree, they’d be happy.

2007 – Thomas Hickey, New York Islanders, D – Hickey was a surprise pick on draft day, and maybe he hasn’t reached the offensive potential expected, but he’s been a regular in the Islanders’ lineup for six seasons.

2006 – Nicklas Backstrom, Washington, C – Has formed with Alex Ovechkin one of the most dynamic and dangerous offensive tandems in league history. With much of the focus on Ovechkin’s goal-scoring ability, Backstrom’s set-up skills tend to be underestimated.

2005 – Benoit Pouliot, Minnesota, LW – Lasted 625 games in the NHL, with 130 goals and 263 points, and 7 teams. His career-best was a 19-goal season with Edmonton.

2004 – Andrew Ladd, Carolina (now N.Y. Islanders), LW – Ladd has played 950 games in his career, won two Stanley Cups, and been premier offensive player for many years, At 34, he’s at the tail end of a long, productive career.

2003 – Nikolai Zherdev, Columbus, RW – Played 425 games with 3 teams, and scored a career-high 27 goals, but Zherdev never fulfilled the big expectations.

2002 – Joni Pitkanen, Philadelphia, D – A nasty heel injury ended Pitkanen’s career in Carolina, having played 535 games with 3 teams. Solid, but unspectacular, offensive defenseman.

2001 – Stephen Weiss, Florida, C – Weiss ended his career with a thud as a Red Wing, but before then, Weiss was a valuable player in Florida. Played 732 games, scoring 423 points.

2000 – Rostislav Klesla, Columbus, D – Played 659 games in his career with Columbus and Arizona, a steady defenseman who never starred but forged an effective career.

