Lucas Raymond, a 6-foot, 175-pound forward from Sweden, is the Detroit Red Wings’ selection at No. 4 in a partial NHL mock draft by ESPN’s Chris Peters.

Raymond, who turned 18 in March, averaged just 9:38 of ice time last season playing for Frolunda, a team stacked with NHL-age players in the Swedish Hockey League.

Lucas Raymond (Photo: Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

“The Red Wings could get more dynamic up front, and Raymond would be the guy to help them do it,” Peters says. “His creativity lends itself to some intriguing upside. The Wings would have to let him marinate in his native Sweden a bit longer, but playing at Frolunda – one of the best developmental clubs in the world – puts him in phenomenal hands to round out his game.”

Raymond had 10 points in 33 games for Frolunda. Against players of similar age, he had 14 points in nine games with Frolunda's U20 team in the SuperElit league. He also had four points in seven games with Sweden's bronze-medal winning team at the U20 world championships.

"It would be a dream come true to be selected but any NHL team but especially the Red Wing with their history of Swedes," Raymond told The Detroit News in May. "(Henrik) Zetterberg, (Nicklas) Lidstrom, (Niklas) Kronwall, (Tomas) Holmstrom. I can only imagine playing in front of so many fans there."

In the NHL Central Scouting Bureau rankings, Raymond is the No. 4 European skater.

