The Red Wings will hold their 2020 training camp in Detroit, not their traditional Traverse City location, the team announced Monday.

The Wings’ camp will be at Little Caesars Arena in 2020, and the team will return to Traverse City’s Centre Ice Arena for camp in 2021.

Red Wings players skate through drills during practice in 2019 at Centre Ice Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The Wings also canceled the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic, but said those events would return to Traverse City in 2021.

“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern,” said Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. “We look forward to returning to Traverse City next year. The Traverse City community is extremely hospitable to our organization, and Centre Ice Arena is an ideal location for us to hold our events each September.”

More information about the Wings’ 2020 training camp will be announced later.

