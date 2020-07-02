24 photos of No. 24 Bob Probert
Former NHL All-Star Bob Probert is still the Red Wings' all-time leader in penalty minutes with 2,090.
Former NHL All-Star Bob Probert is still the Red Wings' all-time leader in penalty minutes with 2,090. Detroit News
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert battles New Jersey Devils defenseman Ken Daneyko in a game on February 13, 1988.
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert battles New Jersey Devils defenseman Ken Daneyko in a game on February 13, 1988. Detroit News
Chicago Blackhawks' Bob Probert, left, and Boston Bruins' Andrei Nazarov mix it up along the boards during a first period fight in Chicago on Oct. 28, 2001.
Chicago Blackhawks' Bob Probert, left, and Boston Bruins' Andrei Nazarov mix it up along the boards during a first period fight in Chicago on Oct. 28, 2001. Fred Jewell, AP
Red Wings winger Bob Probert, left, fights Flyers winger Craig Berube in the first period at the Spectrum in Philadelphia on March 28, 1987.
Red Wings winger Bob Probert, left, fights Flyers winger Craig Berube in the first period at the Spectrum in Philadelphia on March 28, 1987. Charles Krupa, AP
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert takes the ice during a game on April 5, 1990.
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert takes the ice during a game on April 5, 1990. Detroit News
Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios, left, shakes hands with Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, right, with former Red Wings and Blackhawks forward Bob Probert during a ceremonial puck drop before the Western Conference Finals between the Red Wings and Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago on May 24, 2009.
Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios, left, shakes hands with Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, right, with former Red Wings and Blackhawks forward Bob Probert during a ceremonial puck drop before the Western Conference Finals between the Red Wings and Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago on May 24, 2009. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen in the opening minutes of their game at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit Dec. 14, 1993.
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen in the opening minutes of their game at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit Dec. 14, 1993. Diane Weiss, Detroit News
Bob Probert signs autographs to benefit the Children's Wish charity at the Goalie's Den in Troy Aug. 1, 1992. At center is Thom Muir, one of the store owners.
Bob Probert signs autographs to benefit the Children's Wish charity at the Goalie's Den in Troy Aug. 1, 1992. At center is Thom Muir, one of the store owners. David Surowiecki, Detroit News
Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert, right, leaves the ice after a fight with Devils forward Troy Croweder at Joe Louis Arena on January 28, 1991.
Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert, right, leaves the ice after a fight with Devils forward Troy Croweder at Joe Louis Arena on January 28, 1991. Detroit News
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 14, 1993.
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 14, 1993. Diane Weiss, Detroit News
Red Wings' Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 14, 1993.
Red Wings' Bob Probert, right, fights with the Mighty Ducks' Todd Ewen at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 14, 1993. Diane Weiss, Detroit News
Bob Probert fighting for the Detroit Red Wings in undated photo.
Bob Probert fighting for the Detroit Red Wings in undated photo. Detroit News
Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Larry Murphy are introduced to the crowd during a ceremony to retire the number of Steve Yzerman at Joe Louis Arena, January 2, 2007.
Former players Bob Probert, Vladimir Konstantinov, and Larry Murphy are introduced to the crowd during a ceremony to retire the number of Steve Yzerman at Joe Louis Arena, January 2, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert in action on February 21, 1988.
Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert in action on February 21, 1988. Detroit News
Red Wings winger Bob Probert, left, fights Devils forward Troy Crowder at Joe Louis Arena in thee 1990-91 season.
Red Wings winger Bob Probert, left, fights Devils forward Troy Crowder at Joe Louis Arena in thee 1990-91 season. Detroit News
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights Rangers forward Tie Domi less than a minute into the first period of a game at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2, 1992.
Red Wings forward Bob Probert, right, fights Rangers forward Tie Domi less than a minute into the first period of a game at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2, 1992. Ron Frehm, Associated Press
George Winney drives his motorcycle carrying the casket of Bob Probert as they arrive at Windsor Christian Fellowship for a funeral service for one of the toughest players in NHL history.
George Winney drives his motorcycle carrying the casket of Bob Probert as they arrive at Windsor Christian Fellowship for a funeral service for one of the toughest players in NHL history. NICK BRANCACCIO, The Windsor Star
George Winney of Forever Free motorcycle funeral hearse company, is seen carrying the casket of former Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert during his funeral procession to Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ont. July 9, 2010.
George Winney of Forever Free motorcycle funeral hearse company, is seen carrying the casket of former Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert during his funeral procession to Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ont. July 9, 2010. Clarence Tabb,Jr., The Detroit News
NHL tough guy Bob Probert's body is carried to the Windsor Christian Fellowship in a casket driven by a motorcycle while fans mourn his loss. The funeral was held on Friday, July 9 in Windsor, Ontario.
NHL tough guy Bob Probert's body is carried to the Windsor Christian Fellowship in a casket driven by a motorcycle while fans mourn his loss. The funeral was held on Friday, July 9 in Windsor, Ontario. BEN NELMS, The Windsor Star
Bob Probert's wife Dani Probert, far right, holds hands with her son Jack, at the end of funeral services for former Red Wings forward Bob Probert at Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor on July 9, 2010.
Bob Probert's wife Dani Probert, far right, holds hands with her son Jack, at the end of funeral services for former Red Wings forward Bob Probert at Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor on July 9, 2010. Clarence Tabb,Jr., The Detroit News
Pallbearers Joey Kocur, right, Gerry Gallant and Doug Gilmore, behind right, Tony Amonte, front left, and Mark Laforest, behind left, carry the casket of Bob Probert from Families First Funeral Home in Windsor to Christian Fellowship for a funeral service for one of the toughest players in NHL history.
Pallbearers Joey Kocur, right, Gerry Gallant and Doug Gilmore, behind right, Tony Amonte, front left, and Mark Laforest, behind left, carry the casket of Bob Probert from Families First Funeral Home in Windsor to Christian Fellowship for a funeral service for one of the toughest players in NHL history. NICK BRANCACCIO, The Windsor Star
Funeral Services of former Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert at Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ontario on July 9, 2010.
Funeral Services of former Detroit Red Wing Bob Probert at Christian Fellowship Church in Windsor, Ontario on July 9, 2010. Clarence Tabb,Jr., Detroit News
The ashes of Bob Probert were spread in the Red Wings' penalty box at Joe Louis Arena by Dani Probert when the Red Wings played the New Jersey Devils on April 9, 2017.
The ashes of Bob Probert were spread in the Red Wings' penalty box at Joe Louis Arena by Dani Probert when the Red Wings played the New Jersey Devils on April 9, 2017. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Dani Probert expects Sunday to be bittersweet.

    To mark 10 years after the sudden death of her husband, Bob Probert — the former Detroit Red Wings enforcer and one of Detroit's most popular and polarizing sports figures in the 1980s and '90s — the 52-year-old widow plans on a "somber" day with her four grownup children but also a day "full of celebration" in the Windsor and Essex County area.

    Still, as a lifelong planner, organizer and now fundraiser who is helping to improve cardiac care in her community, Probert says there's also only so much she can prepare for when they get together Sunday to honor her husband and her children's father.

    "We miss him so much," Dani Probert told The Detroit News. "There are some days, it seems like a whole lifetime ago and then now, it just seems like yesterday.

    "In the 10 years, he's missed all of them graduating, getting driver's licenses, all the ups and downs and the wonderful things they're doing as young adults. My twins (Jack and Decyln) only had their dad for 10 years. I'm struggling with that. I really am. It's heartbreaking."

    On July 5, 2010, Bob Probert died from a heart attack at age 45 while boating on Lake St. Clair. Since then, Dani  Probert said she's found inner strength she didn't think she had and navigated a "difficult" journey and found purpose at work with help from family, friends and colleagues at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare. Together, they've raised $1.2 million dollars in nine years with the Bob Probert fundraising motorcycle ride.

    This year's 10th annual event, which draws more than 1,200 motorcyclists from across the United States and Canada, as well as former NHLers Chris Chelios, Darren McCarty, Mark Laforest, Ryan VandenBussche and Dave Hutchison, was postponed until June 27, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "This has been a blessing, a healthy distraction," Probert said. "When Bob's life ended so tragically, my immediate thought was the kids. They were 15, 12 and 10 when their dad passed away. 

    "I tried to protect them, but they worried about me, too. They needed to see me out of the house and in something other than sweatpants and a ponytail on my head. As they got older, they saw that mom was OK and they would be OK, too."

    More: OctoPulse podcast with Stu Grimson on Bob Probert's NHL legacy

    Probert's transformation from a stay-at-home mom with Brogan, Tierney and the twins to her part-time role as the hospital's coordinator of philanthropy and community events and main fundraiser for the motorcycle ride, was an important part of the grieving process, according to Bill Marra, the vice president of the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation.

    "From my perspective, I've seen that growth, firsthand," Marra said. "She didn't have to do any of this. They had some challenges with media and law enforcement over the years and she had every right to have a chip on her shoulder. Instead, she made herself vulnerable and stepped out of her comfort zone. She doesn't seek the spotlight but she's been able to create positive change with her courage and conviction.

    "If there's a conversation about a family in need or a broader need like buying new equipment for our cardiac rehab program, she doesn't hesitate for a moment to ask, 'How can we help with the ride or how can I help?' She's become a role model for a lot of our younger women leaders in the organization and that's something to be proud of."

    Tierney, who is now 22 and headed to Scotland in the fall for her master's degree in science, says they did "grow up a little faster than the average kids," but she credits her mom for strengthening and keeping the "family unit" together during tough times.

    Her older sister, Brogan, 25, studied sports psychology at John. F. Kennedy University in San Francisco and just completed her thesis. The twins are 20 years old with Jack studying architecture at a combined program at Detroit Mercy and the University of Windsor and Declyn working on her hairdressing apprenticeship at Salon Utopia.

    "My dad was the enforcer, but she's the real fighter," Tierney said. "Honestly, a death can tear a family apart, but we're closer than ever and our relationships have never been better in the last 10 years. She allowed us to communicate our feelings and get everything out in the open. We'll have heavy hearts (on Sunday) from sun-up to sun-down, but we'll also be able to shine some light on what my mom has accomplished."

    An upcoming expansion of a cardiac wellness and rehabilitation center at Tecumseh Arena, which is just east of Windsor, will be named after the former heavyweight champion of the NHL. The existing two centers are located at Hotel-Dieu Grace's home base in Windsor and in the county at the Sherk Complex in Leamington.

    "Looking back, Bob had signs of cardiac issues," Dani Probert said. "He should've changed his diet, exercised more and stopped smoking. He was stubborn like a lot of males. He should've been at the doctors and paid more attention to the signs. So many should'ves and could'ves. If you experience cardiac-related symptoms, there's places to go for angioplasty, angiograms, to exercise and to recover."

    Probert said that "stubbornness" and "determination" showed up on and off the ice. During his NHL All-Star season in 1988, Probert scored a career-high 29 goals playing alongside Steve Yzerman and broke Gordie Howe's playoff scoring record with 21 points in 16 games. Probert still leads the team in all-time penalty minutes with 2,090.

    His off-ice incidents were also well-documented. Probert's drinking and substance abuse led to 10 rehab stays, two NHL suspensions and a jail sentence for carrying cocaine across the Windsor-Detroit border.

    He was also one of the first NHL players to be diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease which may have been partly caused by a lifelong career of playing one of the most physical sports, including 246 career fights in 16 years with the Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. 

    "It was difficult telling those stories again right after he died and when they were finishing his book ("Tough Guy: My Life on the Edge")," Probert said. "He wanted it done and we honored his wish. That first year, so many people wanted to pay tribute to him and I didn't want to say no to everybody. I never could've imagined the importance of starting and planning this motorcycle ride. It's been my saving grace, a real blessing."

    Marra said there's no guarantee the motorcycle fundraiser will last forever. Year after year, they sit down after each ride, assess what went right and what went wrong, decide on another possible year ("The answer is always yes," he says) and then how their seven-member foundation can raise more money and best "serve with humility."

    "Dani has never tried to glamorize her life," Marra said. "She's humble and grateful and she's taught us so much about commitment to family, perseverance, strength of character. During the pandemic, we've also asked her to use her time and skills to support our staff and help take care of others. She's really run with that responsibility."

    With the 10-year anniversary only a few days away, Probert said they've had to deal with a "very painful" month of memories. June 5 would've been his 55th birthday, Father's Day was two weekends ago and Wednesday was their 27th wedding anniversary ("Bob and Sheldon Kennedy got up on stage and he sang to me, 'Some Kind of Wonderful.'")

    "That was Bob's final gift to us ... living in the moment," she said. "He always lived life in the moment, so spontaneous in everything he did, I was always the planner, organizer, thinking ahead. Now, we're even more grateful for every day, the simple moments, the true beauty in that. We take nothing for granted.

    "After some time and a lot of therapy, you realize that life will never be the same but it doesn't mean it can't be wonderful. I would love for someone to read this and get their health checked out and be more aware of cardiac care. When I look at my kids with heart disease in the family, we know to pay more attention to our health. That's part of Bob's legacy now. We're grateful to give back."

    Bob Probert glance

    ►Born: June 5, 1965

    ►Birthplace: Windsor

    ►Died: July 5, 2010

    ►Family: Wife Dani, children Brogan, Tierney, Jack, Decyln

    ►Drafted: Detroit Red Wings' 3rd-round pick in 1983

    ►Position: Left winger

    ►Height: 6'4"

    ►Weight: 225 pounds

    ►Regular season stats: 163 goals, 221 assists, 384 points, 3,300 penalty minutes in 935 games with the Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks 

    ►Playoff stats: 16 goals, 32 assists, 48 points, 274 penalty minutes in 81 games

