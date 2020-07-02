The Detroit News ranks top 50 Red Wings in organization by value for 2020
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News' top 50 Red Wings in terms of organizational value, compiled by Ted Kulfan.
1. Dylan Larkin, center: The numbers are down slightly from last season, but Larkin took a significant step, yet again, in terms of leadership and taking ownership of the locker room. On a variety of levels, Larkin is the most important player in the organization. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Anthony Mantha, wing: Injuries marred what could have been a career-best season for Mantha, a 6-foot-5 forward with deft hands and ability to play angry. Entering the prime of his career, the Wings could sign Mantha to a long-term deal this summer. David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Filip Zadina, wing: An ankle injury shortened Zadina’s season, but he showed enough progress this season to excite the organization and fans about his future. A pure goal-scorer, Zadina has made efforts to improve all aspects of his game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
4. Tyler Bertuzzi, wing: Bertuzzi already has matched his 21-goal total of a year ago, and he deservedly made the All-Star Game this season. He’s expanded his game since turning pro, and can be used on a variety of lines. A restricted free agent who is likely to get a long-term deal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Filip Hronek, defenseman: With injuries again decimating the Wings’ defense, Hronek took on a larger role and has responded with a fine season. Hronek appears to thrive on a challenge, and his competitiveness is a valued trait heading into this organization’s future. David Guralnick, Detroit News
6. Moritz Seider, defenseman: The Wings’ 2019 first-round pick has yet to play in the NHL, but he showed exciting potential spending the season in Grand Rapids. Seider has all the attributes to be a longtime, top-pair NHL defenseman. Chris duMond, Special to the Detroit News
7. Danny DeKeyser, defenseman: Only played eight games this season before a herniated disk ended DeKeyser’s season. On a roster lacking proven depth as this one, it was too much to overcome. DeKeyser has proven himself to be a top-four defenseman in this league. David Guralnick, Detroit News
8. Robby Fabbri, wing/center: Fabbri’s ice time dwindled for Stanley Cup-champion St. Louis, but with the Wings, he showed the skill that made him a first-round pick. Fabbri can supply much-needed offense in a lineup that doesn’t have much of it. David Guralnick, Detroit News
9. Michael Rasmussen, center/wing: The 2017 first-round pick spent the season in Grand Rapids, and though it was injury-marred, Rasmussen showed enough to renew optimism in his future. With his size (6-foot-6) and strength, he could become a force around the net. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
10. Luke Glendening, center/wing: Glendening is valued as much for his work off the ice as he is on the ice. His leadership ability has earned Glendening an alternate captain designation, as he’s become a more vocal leader in the room. Glendening remains a sturdy defensive forward, and hard to play against. David Guralnick, Detroit News
11. Joe Veleno, center: A 2018 first-round pick, Veleno struggled early in Grand Rapids, but was showing glimpses of his vast potential before the AHL season was paused. Probably another season away from seeing NHL time, but Veleno could develop into a reliable two-way center. Chris duMond, Special to Detroit News
12. Jonathan Bernier, goaltender: One year can make a major difference, can’t it? With more game action and increased confidence, Bernier took over the starting job and heads into next season as the organization’s top goaltender — and maybe beyond. David Guralnick, Detroit News
13. Darren Helm, wing: Helm has had one of the more underrated best seasons of any Wings’ forward. He can play a variety of roles, and his veteran presence is valuable. A major question next season: Do you extend his contract, or does Helm become a trade chip? David Guralnick, Detroit News
14. Patrik Nemeth, defenseman: Signed as an unrestricted free agent last summer, Nemeth supplied the type of season the Wings wanted and expected. He’s a classic defensive defenseman who also supplies much-needed size in this lineup. David Guralnick, Detroit News
15. Gustav Lindstrom, defenseman: Was called up late in the season and displayed the kind of steady and calm play that has been his calling card. Might need a bit more seasoning in Grand Rapids, but Lindstrom appears to have a bright NHL future. David Guralnick, Detroit News
16. Dmytro Timashov, right wing: Timashov was a late-season waiver acquisition from Toronto who intrigues with his potential. He is strong on his skates, has speed, and might have offensive potential. David Guralnick, Detroit News
17. Dennis Cholowski, defenseman: The 2016 first-round pick has gotten opportunities at the NHL level, but has yet to cement a spot in the lineup. Cholowski hasn’t been good enough defensively, and needs to play with more of an edge. He needs to take a positive step forward next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
18. Givani Smith, wing: A physical, rugged wing who got his first real NHL taste this season, Smith showed enough to be considered a part of the future going forward. Smith is becoming a threat around the net. David Guralnick, Detroit News
19. Evgeny Svechnikov, left wing: The 2015 first-round pick is likely to get his first extended NHL opportunity next season, given he is no longer waiver exempt. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed Svechnikov, who is getting passed by on the organizational depth chart. David Guralnick, Detroit News
20. Alex Biega, defenseman: Expected to be a shuttle between Grand Rapids and the NHL when he was acquired, Biega worked his way into a regular spot in the lineup and a one-year contract extension. He played a smart, steady game and is a good fit in the locker room. David Guralnick, Detroit News
21. Valtteri Filppula, center: Signed as a free agent last summer, Filppula struggled defensively and didn’t supply the offense that was expected. He could be a trade chip at the deadline next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
22. Christoffer Ehn, center/wing: Ehn is carving out a role as a useful fourth-line forward who plays with speed, has a good hockey sense, but hasn’t yet advanced his offensive game. He needs to expand his game over the next year or two. David Guralnick, Detroit News
23. Taro Hirose, left wing: He began the season on the Wings’ second line, and by the time COVID-19 paused things, Hirose was in Grand Rapids. His lack of strength and speed became a factor, and Hirose wasn’t producing offensively. His future in the organization suddenly looks hazy. David Guralnick, Detroit News
24. Frans Nielsen, center: The veteran had a disappointing season, unable to produce offensively and seeing his role reduced. There’s been speculation Nielsen’s contract could be bought out, but his leadership ability and presence remain key factors. David Guralnick, Detroit News
25. Adam Erne, left wing: Acquired for a fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay last summer, some more offense was expected (Erne only had five points). He does play with an edge, and might become a good fit on the fourth line. David Guralnick, Detroit News
26. Brendan Perlini, left wing: Acquired early in the season after scoring at least 14 goals three seasons in the NHL, Perlini has struggled with the Wings (one goal in 39 games). A restricted free agent, Perlini’s Wings’ future is uncertain. David Guralnick, Detroit News
27. Chase Pearson, center: Pearson’s development since being drafted in 2015 (fifth round) has been steady and with his size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and sense, he’s become a legitimate prospect. Pearson was playing some good hockey when the AHL season was halted. David Guralnick, Detroit News
28. Madison Bowey, defenseman: Bowey intrigues with his offensive ability, but simply not often enough, and his continued defensive struggles are frustrating. Bowey’s NHL spot is far from secure. David Guralnick, Detroit News
29. Justin Abelkader, right wing: Abdelkader’s leadership and stature within the organization are significant attributes. But his lack of production and dwindling effectiveness are concerning. There’s no guarantee he’ll be on the NHL roster to begin next season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
30. Jared McIsaac, defenseman: McIsaac will turn pro next season, after shoulder surgery slowed his development in junior the last year. When healthy, he’s shown the potential to be a top-four defenseman who can play in various situations. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
31. Dylan McIlrath, defenseman: A rugged veteran who can shuttle between the Wings and Grand Rapids, McIlrath supplies physical presence the organization. He struggles with the speed and quickness at the NHL level. David Guralnick, Detroit News
32. Brian Lashoff, defenseman: He has carved out a niche in the organization as a capable, effective veteran on the Griffins’ roster who can be plugged into the NHL lineup when necessary. Played well in a brief recall to the Wings this season. Chris duMond, Special to Detroit News
33. Robert Mastrosimone, left wing: A 2019 second-round pick who was slowed by injury, Mastrosimone had 17 points (seven goals) in 34 games at Boston University. He’s going to need to add strength (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), but the potential is there to be an effective two-way player. Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News
34. Jonatan Berggren, right wing: Shoulder surgery ended Berggren’s season, the second consecutive season he’s struggled with injuries. The 2018 second-round pick has an exciting, two-way game, but health is becoming a concern. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
35. Joe Hicketts, defenseman: Hicketts has had opportunities at the NHL level, but hasn’t been able to earn a spot over the years. He plays with a lot of heart and energy, but his lack of size is glaring at the pro level. David Guralnick, Detroit News
36. Albert Johansson, defenseman: A 2019 second-round pick, Johansson had a promising season and solidified his status within the organization. A fluid skater with a hard shot, Johansson manages the game on the ice well. David Guralnick, Detroit News
37. Antti Tuomisto, defenseman: Another 2019 second-round pick who flourished this season, Tuomisto has intriguing size (6-foot-4 200 pounds) and possesses a blistering, accurate shot. He likes to play physical. David Guralnick, Detroit News
38. Gustav Berglund, defenseman: The 2019 sixth-round pick is a defensive defenseman who had some promising stretches in Sweden this season. He plays with some grit and is adding bulk to his 6-foot-3 frame, but remains a long-term project. David Guralnick, Detroit News
39. Elmer Soderblom, center: Another 2019 sixth-round pick, Soderblom is a rangy 6-foot-6 center who has shown an intriguing skill-set, moving well for a man his size, possessing the ability to pass the puck, and a nice touch around the net. He’s raw, but there is an upside. David Guralnick, Detroit News
40. Keith Petruzzelli, goaltender: One of the few younger goaltending prospects in the organization, Petruzelli has developed nicely at the college level at Quinnipiac. David Guralnick, Detroit News
41. Chris Terry, wing: An AHL veteran who had 21 goals and 51 points with the Griffins, Terry strengthens the Grand Rapids lineup and supplies leadership on the AHL roster. David Guralnick, Detroit News
42. Dominic Turgeon, center: Turgeon’s stock has dipped in the organizational depth chart over the years, and at age 24, he might have a better opportunity somewhere else. His defensive game is stronger than the offense. David Guralnick, Detroit News
43. Victor Brattstrom, goaltender: A 2018 sixth-round pick, Brattstrom had a 2.13 GAA and .914 save percentage in Sweden this season and showed considerable promise Has good size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and has shown steady development. David Guralnick, Detroit News
44. Seth Barton, defenseman: The slender (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) Barton has progressed nicely at UMass-Lowell and continues to intrigue the organization. The 2018 third-round pick moves the puck well and makes a good first pass, but continues to work on his strength. David Guralnick, Detroit News
45. Kasper Kotkansalo, defenseman: A 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive defenseman entering his final season at Boston University, Kotkansalo isn’t flashy but is does his best work on the defensive end and coaches like his character. David Guralnick, Detroit News
46. Filip Larsson, goaltender: Larsson was arguably the Wings’ best young goaltending prospect heading into the season, but he struggled mightily in his first pro season. He’ll look to rebound next season, and will be given the chance to do so. David Guralnick, Detroit News
47. Matt Puempel, left wing: The AHL veteran had 17 goals this season, is a proven scorer at the minor-league level, and has had glimpses at the NHL level. Handy player to have in an organization. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
48. Albin Grewe, center: The agitator had an uneven season in Sweden, but his ability to get under an opponent’s skin and sturdy, pro body make him a pro prospect. David Guralnick, Detroit News
49. Calvin Pickard, goaltender: He provides veteran insurance at a valuable position, but struggled in brief NHL action this season. Pickard was effective the second half of the AHL season in Grand Rapids, and has one more year left on his contract. David Guralnick, Detroit News
50. Ethan Phillips, center: Phillips had a predictably tough transition to college hockey at Boston University (10 points in 31 games) but the 2019 fourth-rounder continues to show encouraging promise. He is sound defensively, and has good speed. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — So much emphasis has been placed on the Red Wings’ first-round draft pick, and that’s to be expected.

    They stood a good chance to landing the No. 1 overall pick, given their NHL’s worst record.

    But, of course as events played out last week during the lottery, the Wings suddenly dropped to selecting fourth in the NHL draft while some unknown team at this time, that’ll be competing in the play-in round of the playoffs, will get the No. 1 overall pick (likely Alexis Lafreniere).

    Now, first-round picks are important. But for an organization like the Wings, those picks in the second, third, and fourth round and beyond are just as vital.

    “You need some of those picks to turn into players,” general manager Steve Yzerman said. “If it’s just going to be we’re doing to draft and count on our first-round pick playing every year, it’s going to take forever to build a good team.”

    Given their trading of veterans on expiring contacts at the trade deadline the last several years, the Wings have stockpiled a particularly deep treasure chest this year.

    The Wings have three second-round picks (their own, Washington’s and Edmonton’s) and two third-round picks (their own, and San Jose’s) in this year's draft.

    In recent years, they’ve added prospects such as defensemen Gustav Lindstrom (second round, 2017),  Antti Tuomisto (second round, 2019), Albert Johansson (second round, 2019) and Jared McIsaac (second round, 2018); and forwards Robert Mastrosimone (second round, 2019) and Jonatan Berggren (second round, 2018) beyond the first round.

    “We’re going to need players to come in the second and third rounds, later rounds, year to year,” Yzerman said. “You’re not going to hit on every pick every year, obviously. You’re not going to hit on your first pick every year, as much work as we do on it.

    “It’s imperative (second-round and beyond picks make it), that speeds up the (rebuilding) process.”

    The Wings were a picture of stealing Hall-of-Fame talent in late rounds their dynasty years, drafting unknowns and watching them develop into legends in the game.

    Nicklas Lidstrom (third round, 1989), Sergei Fedorov (fourth round, 1989), Vladimir Konstantinov (11th round, 1989), Tomas Holmstrom (10th round, 1994), Pavel Datsyuk (sixth round, 1998) and Henrik Zetterberg (seventh round, 1999) are some of the Wings who built incredible resumes considering where they were drafted.

    On a much different scale, players such as forward Tyler Bertuzzi (2013) and defenseman Filip Hronek (2016) were recent second-round picks who’ve developed into important fixtures in the Red Wings lineup.

    “You look at our team, with Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Hronek, second-round picks, guys that are really having an impact,” Yzerman said. “We’ll definitely need those guys (later-round picks) to turn into players and that’s why having more picks increases the odds of more of them becoming players.”

    There was much hand-wringing by Wings fans after last week’s lottery disappointment.

    But the true test of this draft will not be known for years. By that time, players who will be selected deep in the later rounds could some day surpass first-round picks who are much more publicized and scrutinized right now.

    “Ultimately, let’s see in a few years, see how this draft shakes out and who becomes a good player,” Yzerman said.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE