Former Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk signed a one-year deal with the Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to agent Dan Milstein.

Datsyuk, 41, had five goals, 17 assists and 22 points in 43 games for his hometown Yekaterinburg team last year, ending speculation that he might return to Detroit after spending 14 years with the Red Wings.

In 953 career games in Detroit, Datsyuk, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, four-time Lady Byng Trophy winner (sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct) and three-time Selke Trophy winner (top defensive forward), had 314 goals and 604 assists for 918 points.

After retiring in 2016, Datsyuk played three years for SKA St. Petersburg and won a gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the Winter Games in PyeongChang in 2018.