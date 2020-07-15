Team USA's Jon Gruden watches practice at a world junior evaluation camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth last year. (Detroit News photo) (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to Detroit News)

USA Hockey canceled the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase that was scheduled for July 24-31 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

The event was slated to be part of the evaluation process in selecting the U.S. national junior team that will play in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 26, 2020-Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Forty-four players were invited, including University of Michigan defenseman Cam York (1st round/Philadelphia) and forward John Beecher (1st round/Boston), Michigan State forward Josh Nodler of Oak Park (5th round/Calgary), London Knights defenseman Hunter Skinner of Wyandotte (4th round/N.Y. Rangers) as well as Boston University center Robert Mastrosimone (2nd round/Detroit).

“We’re disappointed on many fronts, but thought it was in the best interest of everyone involved to not hold the event,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the U.S. junior team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey.

“Regardless, we’re excited about the level of talent in our country and look forward to putting a team together that can compete for the gold medal. We’ll continue to look at all options to get our players and staff together ahead of selecting our team.”

The United States will enter the world championship seeking its fifth medal in six years after earning a record four consecutive medals: gold in 2017, silver in 2019, and bronze in both 2018 and 2016.

The 44 players invited to the showcase were from 16 different states including New York (8), Massachusetts (7), California (5), Minnesota (4), Illinois (3), Texas (3), Michigan (2), Rhode Island (2), Wisconsin (2), Connecticut (1), Georgia (1), Indiana (1), Montana (1), North Dakota (1), New Jersey (1) and Washington (1).

A total of 25 players were selected in the 2019 NHL draft, including a record seven of the first 15 selections. The invited players also included 27 who previously played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.