Former Red Wings player Sheldon Kennedy, here testifying on Capitol Hill before the Senate Children and Families subcommittee hearing on Children on child abuse, received the Order of Canada. (Photo: Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Former Red Wings forward Sheldon Kennedy will join an independent panel to review the Canadian Hockey League's current policies and practices that relate to hazing, abuse, harassment and bullying and to respond to allegations that players do not feel comfortable reporting behaviors that contravene these policies.

Kennedy, a former Memorial Cup champion with the Swift Current Broncos who had 31 goals and 64 points in five years in Detroit from 1989-1994, has raised the issue of abuse in sport since retiring from the NHL in 1997.

He has been instrumental in bringing governments, public and private sector partners together to influence policy change and improve the way child abuse is handled. He co-founded the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre and the Respect Group and has received awards and honorary doctorates, including being named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2014 and the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2020.

The panel will be chaired by Camille Theriault, the former Premier of New Brunswick and will include Daniele Sauvageau, a former police officer and coach of the Canadian national women's team which won the gold medal at the 2002 Olympics. The goal is to have the panel's report completed in time for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Last month, two-time Stanley Cup champion Daniel Carcillo filed a class-action lawsuit against the CHL and its three major junior leagues for alleged physical and verbal harassment, physical assault, sexual harassment and assault, hazing, and bullying of underage players by senior players, coaches and team staff. Carcillo is the lead plaintiff in the case alongside former CHL player Garrett Taylor.