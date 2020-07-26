Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood through the years
An undated portrait of Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood at Joe Louis Arena Detroit News file photo
Patrick Roy of the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood duke it out on the ice April 1, 1998. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Nicklas Lidstrom, left, consoles Chris Osgood after a loss to the Colorado Avalanche, May 18, 1999, to end the season. David Guralnick / Detroit News
Chris Osgood tapes up his stick after practice at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 18, 2001. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(from left) Todd Gill, Mathieu Dandenault, and Chris Osgood watch the final moments of the Detroit Red Wings' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Detroit, April 21, 2001. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood signs autographs after practice during training camp in Traverse City, September 14, 2005. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kris Draper congratulates goalie Chris Osgood after a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena November 1, 2005. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman falls on top of goalie Chris Osgood during a game against the Phoenix Coyotes at Joe Louis Arena, November 5, 2005. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(clockwise from top) Detroit's goalie Chris Osgood, Andreas Lilja, Henrik Zetterberg, and Columbus' Rick Nash watch as Osgood makes a save in overtime during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Joe Louis Arena, March 25, 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood warms up before the start of a game against the San Jose Sharks at Joe Louis Arena, October 26, 2007. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Kris Draper and goalie Chris Osgood keep the puck away from Columbus' Rick Nash at Joe Louis Arena, February 15, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood and Darren McCarty celebrate after a win against the Colorado Avalanche during the Western Conference semi-finals at the Pepsi Center, May 1, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood and Colorado's Peter Budaj shake hands at the end of the Western Conference semi-finals at the Pepsi Center, May 1, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A portrait of Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, May 6, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood stretches before practice at American Airlines Arena, in Dallas, May 19, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Chris Osgood was named the number one star of the game after a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins during game one of the Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena, May 24, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goaltending coach Jim Bedard and goalie Chris Osgood chat during practice before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Joe Louis Arena, May 26, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A portrait of Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, May 6, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Chris Osgood skates off the ice after the end of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena, May 28, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood makes a glove save during Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, June 4, 2008. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Detroit's Chris Osgood makes a save on a shot by Pittsburgh's Gary Roberts during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena, June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood celebrates with his teammates after they defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins to win the Stanley Cup at Mellon Arena, June 4, 2008. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Kris Draper hands the Stanley Cup to teammate Chris Osgood after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood kisses the Stanley Cup after Detroit defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Chris Osgood hands the Stanley Cup to teammate Pavel Datsyuk after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pittsburgh's Marc-Andre Fleury shakes hands with Detroit's Chris Osgood after the Red Wings defeated the Penguins during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena, June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood celebrates with the Stanley Cup after Detroit defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood celebrates with the Stanley Cup after Detroit defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood celebrates with the Stanley Cup after Detroit defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kris Draper, right, pours more champagne into the Stanley Cup as goalie Chris Osgood waits his turn to drink from it after Detroit defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood rolls down Woodward Avenue with the Jennings Trophy during the Stanley Cup parade, June 4, 2008. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
General Manager Ken Holland and goalie Chris Osgood chat during an informal practice at Joe Louis Arena, September 3, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Portrait of Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, October 1, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
With the help of a neighbor, Chris Osgood built this table made from used hockey sticks. Several dozen sticks were needed to make the table which is housed in the goalie's "shack" in the backyard of his Plymouth home, October 7, 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Chris Osgood stretches by the Red Wings bench in 2008. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(from left) Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, Chris Osgood, and Gordie Howe with his dog Rocket, all chat during practice at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 14, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Chris Osgood keeps the puck away from Columbus' Rick Nash with the help of teammate Nicklas Lidstrom during Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 18, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Chris Osgood was named the No. 1 star of the game after win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 18, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Chris Osgood answers questions from the media after practice at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, April 21, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Anaheim's Corey Perry almost gets the puck past Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg, Chris Osgood, and Valtteri Filppula during game three of round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., May 5, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalies Chris Osgood, left, and Ty Conklin get undressed after practice at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, May 26, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Nicklas Lidstrom and Henrik Zetterberg reach out to cover the puck which is lying on the back of goalie Chris Osgood during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, May 30, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Pittsburgh's Matt Cooke has a shot stopped by Detroit Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood during the Stanley Cup Finals at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 2, 2009. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Detroit goaltenders Chris Osgood, left, and Ty Conklin share a laugh in front of their lockers after practice at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, June 8, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood is introduced before the start of the home opener against. the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena, October 8, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Detroit Red Wings are introduced before the start of the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena, October 8, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Chris Osgood stops a shot by Los Angeles' Alexander Frolov at Joe Louis Arena, October 15, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Colorado's Cody McLeod plows into Detroit goalie Chris Osgood after Matt Duchene scored a third period goal at Joe Louis Arena, October 17, 2009. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Pittsburgh's Chris Kunitz tries to deflect the puck past Detroit goalie Chris Osgood at Joe Louis Arena, October 3, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood warms up before the start of a game against the Calgary Flames at Joe Louis Arena, October 21, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Chris Osgood makes a save in front of Phoenix' Lauri Korpikoski at Joe Louis Arena, October 28, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Chris Osgood makes a third period stop on this play with teammate Tomas Holmstrom and Phoenix' Lauri Korpikoski at Joe Louis Arena, October 28, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Chris Osgood comes way out of the crease to keep the puck away from Nashville's Joel Ward at Joe Louis Arena, October 30, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Athletic trainer Piet Van Zant checks out goalie Chris Osgood's jaw after Osgood took a puck to the mask during a game against the Nashville Predators at Joe Louis Arena, October 30, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dallas' Brenden Morrow deflects the puck past Detroit goalie Chris Osgood for a goal at Joe Louis Arena December 19, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Dallas' Loui Eriksson tries to get the puck past Detroit goalie Chris Osgood at Joe Louis Arena December 19, 2010. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Chris Osgood, his wife Jenna, and daughters Sydney, left, and Mackenzie take part in a ceremony honoring Osgood's 400th career win at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, February 13, 2011. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalies Chris Osgood, left, and Jimmy Howard take a breather during practice at the Ice Den in Scottsdale, Arizona, April 17, 2011. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Goalie Chris Osgood takes a breather on the bench during practice at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 25, 2011. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Goalie Chris Osgood goofs off inside the penalty box as teammate Jimmy Howard and goaltending coach Jim Bedard watch during practice at HP Pavilion in San Jose, California, April 28, 2011. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Kris Draper, left, and Chris Osgood, joke with each other while stretching before an alumni game with Chrysler Group executives and employees at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, December 23, 2012. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fox Sports on-air talent John Keating and Chris Osgood broadcast the pregame show on Fox Sports Detroit from above the concourse at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, November 21, 2013. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Red Wings alumni Chris Osgood, left, and Darren Mcarty practice together at the rink at Comerica Park in Detroit, December 26, 2013. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Chris Osgood is recognized during a ceremony to retire Nicklas Lidstrom's number before the start of a game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, March 6, 2014. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Chris Osgood was involved in a lot of playoffs during his distinguished playing career.

    The goalie won Stanley Cups and has been involved in epic, legendary hockey games.

    He’s watched many series as a fan and broadcaster, too, and marveled at the intensity and excitement of the NHL playoffs.

    But this year, this will be different.

    Osgood, the former Wings’ goaltender and current Fox Sports Detroit analyst, is as intrigued as anyone about the upcoming NHL playoffs, which begin Saturday with the best-of-five play-in round.

    “It’s going to be a completely different atmosphere, and it’s going to be up to the players and coaching staffs to bring their raw emotions,” said Osgood, of the empty, no fans in the stands arenas in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. “When these teams get into it and get accustomed to the atmosphere they’re playing in, it’s going to be intense, and they will want to win, they’re not there to just dip their toes into the water and leave.

    “The Stanley Cup is available to win and for a player, regardless of format, to get your name on the Cup, that’s something special.”

    This will be a unique NHL playoffs, thanks to the pandemic.

    With the regular season halted March 12, the NHL decided on bringing back 24 teams, the top 12 in both the Eastern (in Toronto) and Western (in Edmonton) conferences in two hub cities, and let them conclude the playoffs over the next two months.

    There will be no fans in the stands. There could be as many as three games per day in the arenas early on. And those 12 teams per conference will be staying at two different hotels in those hub cities, so they’re bound to be running into potential, or current, playoff opponents.

    It’s all so weird, in the weirdest of years.

    The Detroit News talked with Osgood about the upcoming playoffs, and a few quick impressions on the Red Wings, in an interview last week:

    Question: Chris, I can’t imagine you’ve ever played in an NHL game in an empty rink, and especially a playoff game. How strange do you think it’ll be for these guys competing in the playoffs?

    Answer:  It would be real difficult (to play in that situation). You talk about series in the past, and one of the main things was the atmosphere in the rink and how difficult it was to win a game in a place like Chicago, or in Colorado, with the fans were packed on top of you.

    I remember all the teams coming into Joe Louis Arena and those opposing teams saying how difficult it was to play in there because the fans were right on top of you.

    That’s what makes it all different for these playoffs. For me, who is going to win is the team who is going to adjust to all that and bring up their emotions to where they need to be, the fastest.

    Q: Especially this time of year, during the playoffs, Chris, the fans, the home rinks, can be such a huge momentum builder for a team, can’t it?

    A:  It’s huge. Even like in exhibition games or scrimmages in the preseason, you put fans in the stands and the game is amped up immediately.

    I don’t think players ever underestimated how important fans were. But now they’ll realize how much they are missed and how important of a role fans are in sports.

    You think about an overtime goal being scored now. It’s going to be a lot different than it would be normally.

    Q: Still, could some teams benefit from these conditions? And on the flip side, this could hurt others?

    A: You think of a team like Montreal, if they don’t play well, its fans might start to get on them early, but now, it might be easier for them and they don’t have to worry if they get off to a bad start and maybe just ride through it and play.

    Teams like Arizona and Florida, they’re used to playing to quiet crowds, so this may not bother them.

    But a team like Vegas, it uses the crowds and feeds off the crowd, and now they don’t have it (fans’ energy) anymore, it might be at a disadvantage. Or a Nashville, a team that is used to a raucous atmosphere, now they don’t have that and it could be a huge difference.

    Q: Do we just forget about the approximately 66 games that were played this season? Do they matter at all at this point, or this thing completely up in the air?

    A: For the veteran guys, they’ve been out long enough, it’s a fresh start, a fresh start for everybody, really. A young team, they’re hungry and they just want to go out and play and fly around. The break isn’t going to affect them as much. They might have a bit of an advantage.

    The veteran teams, if they fall behind early, they might struggle.

    Q: All right Chris, I’m not going to pin you down on a team, but who do like in this tournament?

    A: I like Edmonton because they’re younger and they’re fast and they have a power play and penalty kill that was No. 1 and No. 2 (respectively) and that carries over (into the playoffs), then look out. I just think they’re young and hungry and you’d think they are a team that just doesn’t need any more draft picks.

    I like Boston, too. There’s no one player that has to stand out for them to win. If (Brad Marchand) struggles at the start, they still have other players to pick up the slack and then, just the way they play as a team.

    Q: I have to ask you about the Red Wings, though their next game is still months away. What did you think about the draft lottery disappointment (dropping to fourth in the lottery)?

    A: There’s some good players out there, still. You obviously wanted the first overall pick, and now you go three consecutive years falling pretty substantially down the draft. This one hurts, but in the end, there are plenty of first overall picks that haven’t panned out, so you never know. They’ll get a good player (at four) and they’ve done their due diligence on these players.

    Q: Is this long stretch between how last season ended and whenever the next season begins, hurt the Wings?

    A: You know, when we do get fired up again, they’ll be one team that will benefit from the break. They needed it. The way last season went, it will be long forgotten and it will be a completely fresh start.

    Q: What do you think of the roster, at least as it looks today?

    A: I don’t think they’re as bad a team as their record stands right now (17-49-5). Now, hopefully, some of the young (junior) players get a chance to play somewhere, but they have a lot of good, young player and they need two or three of them to step their games’ up and give guys like (Dylan) Larkin, (Anthony) Mantha, and (Tyler) Bertuzzi some support.

    You think of that (Larkin) line, it’s established as one of the best lines in hockey right now. Now, you still don’t have that superstar scorer, but you have a lot of good young players coming up, and a guy like (defenseman Filip) Hronek, he’s the type of guy if he was on a really good team, we’d be talking about him (like good young defensemen on playoff teams).

    You have to forget about their record and look at each player and see where they’re at. Then it’s up to the coaching staff to put it all together and play better than they did.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com @tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE