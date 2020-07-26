Nick Boka, right, completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines to two NCAA tournament appearances and the Frozen Four in 2018. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Plymouth brothers Nick and Luke Boka will be united with the Fort Wayne Komets of the East Coast Hockey League.

The two defensemen, who haven't played on the same team for the past 10 years of organized hockey, agreed to terms with the Komets for the 2020-21 season.

Nick Boka, 22, was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round (171st overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines to two NCAA tournament appearances and the Frozen Four in 2018. Last year, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Boka had one goal, nine points and was plus 10 in 29 games for the ECHL Allen Americans.

"Nick is a smooth-skating defenseman who has a nasty edge to his game that the Komets fans have come to love," Komets head coach Ben Boudreau said in a statement. "He brings a lot of leadership and experience playing at the top level in the country."

Luke Boka, right, spent the last five seasons with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, setting a franchise record for most games played with 313 games. (Photo: Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Luke Boka, 21, spent the last five seasons with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, setting a franchise record for most games played (313). He had 60 career goals and 140 points with Windsor, won a Memorial Cup in 2017 and served as the team’s captain the last two seasons. Last year, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Boka had 17 goals, 36 points and was plus 33 in 59 games.

"Luke is fearless when it comes to blocking shots and doesn’t mind going into the hard areas of the ice," Boudreau said. "He finds a way to contribute with a lethal shot in and around the net."

The Bokas will be the seventh set of brothers to play together for Fort Wayne. The others are: Bryant/Dustin Molle (2011-12), Bobby.Danny Stewart (2003-04), Perry/Paul Pooley (1986-87), Steve/Mark Salvucci (1985-86), Edgar/Ken Blondin (1955-56) and Mike/Neil Buchanan (1952-53).

The Komets will open the season at home against the Indy Fuel on Saturday, Oct. 17.