Detroit — The American Hockey League is aiming for a December start of its season.

The AHL, the minor-league for the NHL, paused and eventually canceled it season March 12 when the pandemic struck.

Buy Photo The AHL could start its 2020-21 season on Dec. 4. (Photo: Chris duMond, Special to The Detroit News)

It announced Thursday it will tentatively begin Dec. 4 due to the ongoing COVID-19 public-health crisis, said Scott Howson, AHL president and chief executive officer.

The plan was approved Thursday via conference call by the league’s Board of Governors during its 2020 annual meeting.

The AHL said will continue to work with its 31 teams — including the Red Wings' affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins — to monitor developments and local guidelines in all league cities.

Further details regarding the 2020-21 schedule are still to be determined.

The Dec. 4 start would closely align with the NHL, which has announced a tentative Dec. 1 start for its 2020-21 regular season.

The NHL is resuming its season with a playoff season beginning Saturday.

The AHL has decided to not hold a playoff season and will not present the Calder Cup after canceling its regular season.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan