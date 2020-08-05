Flint Firebirds goalie Luke Cavallin makes a save during the 2019-20 OHL season. (Photo: Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Michigan's teams in the Ontario Hockey League (Saginaw, Flint) and the East Coast Hockey League (Kalamazoo) will begin their 2020-21 seasons in December.

Both leagues announced return-to-play schedules on Wednesday, nearly five months after last year's seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The OHL, which includes the Saginaw Spirit and the Flint Firebirds, plans to return on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The season will include a 64-game schedule and a 16-team playoff format. The 102nd Memorial Cup will be played June 17-27, 2021 and will be hosted by either the Oshawa Generals or Soo Greyhounds.

“Players will remain at home until the season resumes and teams will work closely with them on both their academic studies and overseeing their on and off-ice development," OHL commissioner David Branch said in a statement.

Branch also said the OHL will continue to work with government and health agencies to finalize issues such as safe attendance at venues and cross-border travel for teams and players with U.S. teams in Flint, Saginaw and Erie, Pa.

Flint Mayor Dayne Walling speaks during a news conference introducing the city’s new Ontario Hockey League hockey team, the Flint Firebirds for the 2015-16 season. (Photo: Jake May / Associated Press)

The ECHL, which includes the Kalamazoo Wings, approved a revised start date on Friday, Dec. 4 with a 72-game schedule.

“We believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” ECHL commissioner, Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “We will work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's executive committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

The U.S.-based league has Canadian teams in Ontario (Brampton Beast) and in Newfoundland (Newfoundland Growlers).