The Detroit Red Wings signed winger Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year contract extension on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Svechnikov was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the season.

Svechnikov, who was the Red Wings’ first-round pick in 2015, missed the entire 2018-19 season with a knee injury but returned this year, recording 25 points in 51 AHL games with the Grand Rapid Griffins and no points in four games in Detroit.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger has 99 career points in 182 games with the Griffins since 2015-16 and he has four career points (2-2-4) in 20 NHL games.

He is the older brother of Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, who had five points in three play-in games last week and will begin the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins beginning Tuesday night in Boston.