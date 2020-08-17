Gustav Lindstrom latest Red Wing to be loaned to European team

Detroit – Some of the Red Wings’ young players will continue to play hockey this autumn, even if the team is not on the ice.

The Red Wings announced Monday they have loaned defenseman Gustav Lindstrom to the Swedish team Almtuna.

Lindstrom, 21, played in 16 games last season with the Wings, with one assist and a minus-6 rating.

Lindstrom is expected to compete for a roster spot in the next Detroit training camp.

Lindstrom is the latest young player the Wings have loaned to European teams in an effort to continue playing and earning valuable experience. The NHL isn't expected to begin the 2020-21 season until November at the earliest.

In recent weeks the Wings loaned two of their most important prospects -- forward Filip Zadina to HC Ocelari Trinec (Czech Republic) and defenseman Moritz Seider to Mannheim (Germany).

The moves were made with the intention of these Wings players continuing to play; European training camps and regular season begin in the next several weeks.

The players will be able to return to the Red Wings once the 2020-21 NHL regular season begins.

NHL training camps are tentatively set to open Nov. 17 and the regular season is penciled to start December 1.

But many analysts expect those dates to be pushed back because of lingering concerns and issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

