Red Wings loan forward Mathias Brome to Swedish team

Detroit — The Red Wings have found a temporary home for another one of their players.

The Wings announced Tuesday they’ve loaned forward Mathias Brome to Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League.

Brome, 26, was signed by the Wings this spring as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot, 185-pound left wing played in 52 games with Orebro last season, with 17 goals and 26 assists.

Brome is expected to compete for an NHL roster spot whenever next season begins for the Red Wings.

Brome joins forward Filip Zadina (Czech Republic), and defensemen Moritz Seider (Germany) and Gustav Lindstrom (Sweden), who’ve been loaned to European teams in an effort to continue playing and get valuable playing time.

Most European pro leagues will begin training camp in the next month, with their seasons beginning in early October.

On the other hand, with the NHL playoffs in full resumption and the next season tentatively set to begin Dec. 1 — and the American Hockey League not scheduled to begin before Dec. 1, either — there is no outlet for any young player to play and develop currently in North America because of the pandemic.

