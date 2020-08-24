Red Wings bring back forward Robby Fabbri on two-year contract

Detroit — The Red Wings have a long list of restricted free agents, but they’re slowly but surely whittling it down.

The Wings announced Monday they’ve re-signed forward Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension worth $5.9 million ($2.95 salary cap hit).

Fabbri, 24, was acquired in a trade in November from St. Louis for forward Jacob de la Rose.

Fabbri played in 52 games with the Wings, collecting 14 goals and 17 assists for 31 points while averaging 17 minutes of ice time. He scored two goals in his Red Wings debut, Nov. 8 against Boston.

Fabbri said this summer he was excited about the opportunity of joining the Red Wings, and getting the chance to regularly be in the lineup.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Fabbri said of the start of this season in St. Louis. “If you ask any player that might not be getting in every game or getting moved up in the lineup, everyone wants to play and contribute. My time in St. Louis was great, a lot of good memories there and I left on good terms, (but) I was very happy with how the season played out.

“Getting that opportunity in Detroit, and it’s something I’ve wanted for a little bit now, to just play again, and I wanted to be a regular player again and I knew when I was given an opportunity I wasn’t going to let it go to waste.”

“Everything has been great since the first day I came to Detroit. It’s a great organization, great group of guys, a great opportunity here, so it’s definitely a place I want to be and play for as long as I can.

“I was able to rejuvenate my career and they gave me a chance. I couldn’t be happier.”

A 2014 first-round pick of the Blues, Fabbri has recorded 104 points (46 goals, 58 assists) in 216 NHL games.

With Fabbri and Evgeny Svechnikov both re-signed, general manager Steve Yzerman still has 10 more restricted free agents to deal with this offseason.

Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Anthony Mantha, Christoffer Ehn, Adam Erne, Taro Hirose, Brendan Perlini, Dymtro Timashov and Dominic Turgeon (Grand Rapids) and defensemen Madison Bowey and Kyle Wood (Grand Rapids) are all restricted free agents.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan