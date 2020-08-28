Defenseman Filip Hronek fifth Red Wing loaned to European team

The Detroit News

With the Red Wings out of the playoffs since March 12 when COVID-19 shut down the National Hockey League regular season, general manager Steve Yzerman continues to loan players to European teams for development purposes.

Defenseman Filip Hronek was loaned on Friday to play for Mountfield HK of the Czech League.

He joins four other Red Wings players and prospects who will begin the season in Europe and are scheduled to returrn before NHL training camps open.

The other players are Moritz Seider (Mannheim, Germany), Filip Zadina (HC Ocelari Trinec, Czech Republic), Gustav Lindstrom (Almtuna, Sweden) and Mathias Brome (Orebro HK, Sweden).

Hronek, 22, led the team's defensemen with nine goals and 31 points in 65 goals.

NHL training camps are tentatively set to open Nov. 17 and the regular season is penciled to start Dec. 1.