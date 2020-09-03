NHL announces initiatives to accelerate inclusion

The NHL announced a series of initiatives Thursday focused on the fight against racism and making hockey “more welcoming and inclusive."

The NHL and the NHL Players Association released a comprehensive plan, aiming to accelerate its inclusion efforts.

In some of the main points:

► The NHL and the NHL players association are planning mandatory inclusion and diversity training for all NHL players to be conducted during training camp and the first part of the 2020-21 season.

NHLPA staff members will receive the same inclusion and diversity training as the Players.

► All league employees will participate in an inclusion learning experience, conducted by Bill Proudman from White Men as Full Diversity Partners.

Their education will be focused on anti-racism, unconscious bias, dimensions of identity, micro-aggressions and cultural competency.

► At the club level, the NHL will continue to host a series of “Courageous Conversations” related to race, equity, diversity and inclusion.

These conversations provide a forum where club personnel can delve into subject matter such as privilege, embracing difference, becoming an ally, and unconscious bias.

► The NHL also has formed the Executive Inclusion Council (EIC), comprised of owners, former players and team and league executives.

The council, co-chaired by Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula and commissioner Gary Bettman, will be committed to spearheading more inclusive thinking.

Additionally, three committees — the Player Inclusion Committee (PIC) to be co-chaired by P.K. Subban and Anson Carter and comprised of current and former NHL and women’s national team players, the Fan Inclusion Committee (FIC) and the Youth Hockey Inclusion Committee (YHIC) will each develop action-oriented solutions that positively impact the access, opportunity and experiences that underrepresented groups have in the game.

