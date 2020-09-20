Jimmy Howard reiterates his time with Red Wings might be over

Detroit – Jimmy Howard continues to say he wants to play – but it’s not likely going to be with the Red Wings.

Howard told Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada/Sportnet, that was “probably not” going to continue with the Red Wings, though he wanted to continue playing.

“Someone is going to have to tell me I can’t play anymore,” Howard told Friedman.

Howard, 36, told The Detroit News in June he wanted to continue to play, but realized it might have to be elsewhere.

“I want to keep playing,” Howard told The News, while talking about the past and future of his hockey life. “This year left such a bitter taste in my mouth. I want to go out there and show people I can still play in this league – I know I’m capable.”

Howard has only been with one organization, the Wings, since being drafted by Detroit in the second round in 2003.

“Absolutely,” said Howard, of whether he’d like to finish his career in Detroit. “I love this state, this city, and this city is home to us now. I would want to finish my career a Red Wing.

“But at the same time, I’ve been around this game long enough to realize there comes a time when you have to separate ties. If that’s the way it’ll have to go, I’ve mentally prepared for that. My wife and I have talked about it a little bit, and if that’s going to be the case, it’ll have to be the case.

“But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. Honestly, there’s so much up in the air.”

Howard had a 2-23-2 record, along with a 4.20 goals-against average and .882 save percentage this season.

Howard’s 246 career victories (246-196-70) rank third among all Wings’ goalies, and Howard’s 543 games played is seventh among American goalies all-time.

Howard is a 2014 U.S. Olympian, three-time NHL All-Star and Calder Trophy runner-up in 2010.

